Nvidia row: Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled company leaders on relationship with Alice Huang, claims report

What Jensen Huang told Nvidia leaders

During the autumn of 2025 and in October 2026, press queries drew the attention of some Nvidia leaders to Huang’s relationship with Megaspeed International and Alice Huang. On both occasions, Huang described the interactions as appropriate, the two people said on condition of anonymity.

Reuters reviewed messages from the exchanges in October but not those from 2025. In two separate messages in October, Huang told Nvidia leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, that his interactions reflected standard business dealings with customers. In other messages, he maintained that his interactions with Megaspeed were routine.

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Alice Huang and the US investigation

Alice Huang is a former senior executive at Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer. The US was investigating her over suspicions of spying for China. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang share a surname but are not related.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on 29 October, Jensen Huang said the US government had not informed him about its suspicions regarding Alice Huang.

Huang apologises after resigning as Nvidia CEO

Huang resigned as Nvidia chief executive on Thursday. In a statement on Sunday, he apologised for being unfaithful to his wife and disappointing the company. The statement did not specifically name Alice Huang.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Huang also had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee. Reuters reported on Thursday that he had another intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee.