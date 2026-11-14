Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
Accenture India rolls out performance bonuses up to 26% while keeping salary hikes on hold

Accenture India rolls out performance bonuses up to 26% while keeping salary hikes on hold

The compensation decisions carry significant weight for the company's Indian operations, which house over 300,000 employees — accounting for roughly 40% of Accenture's global workforce of more than 800,000.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 8:36 AM IST
Accenture India rolls out performance bonuses up to 26% while keeping salary hikes on holdWhile one-time cash rewards are flowing out, permanent base pay revisions and career advancements have stalled during this cycle.

Accenture has rolled out performance-linked bonuses of up to 26% for its employees in India under its November 2026 rewards cycle, even as annual salary increments and promotions remain largely on hold.

Under the current payout structure, eligible employees have received bonuses ranging from 8% in the lowest qualifying performance tier to 26% for top performers, according to media reports citing sources familiar with the matter. Staff categorized as non-performers received no bonus.

Advertisement

The payouts follow Accenture’s staggered compensation framework across career levels:

  • Up to Career Level 9 (Team Leads): Receive performance bonuses twice a year, in June and November.  
  • Above Career Level 9: Receive their annual bonus once a year, in November.  

While one-time cash rewards are flowing out, permanent base pay revisions and career advancements have stalled during this cycle. Employees who remained at their existing career levels did not receive salary hikes, and promotions were heavily restricted.

The hold reflects Accenture's recent shift to make June its primary window for base pay increments and promotions, leaving the November-December cycle focused almost exclusively on variable bonuses.

Earlier in June 2026, the Dublin-headquartered IT services giant overhauled its annual increment model by splitting approved raises equally — 50% as a permanent base salary increase and 50% as a one-time lump-sum payment — to reach more staff without inflating long-term fixed payroll costs.

Advertisement

That followed its June 2025 cycle, which had ended a roughly two-and-a-half-year freeze with hikes of 3% to 13% for employees at Level 8 (Associate Manager) and above, alongside roughly 15,000 promotions in India out of nearly 50,000 globally.

The compensation decisions carry significant weight for the company's Indian operations, which house over 300,000 employees — accounting for roughly 40% of Accenture's global workforce of more than 800,000. Accenture had not issued an official statement on the November payouts at the time of reporting.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more