Delhi HC to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea on Tuesday

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Tuesday regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to an excise policy "scam." Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma will announce the decision at 2:30 pm.

In addition to challenging his arrest, Kejriwal has also contested his subsequent remand in the custody of the ED.

Kejriwal was subsequently placed in judicial custody and is presently held in Tihar jail. The AAP leader has raised concerns about the timing of his arrest by the agency, alleging it goes against the fundamental principles of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections, and ensuring a level playing field.

The ED has objected to the plea, arguing that Kejriwal cannot seek "immunity" from arrest based on the upcoming elections, as the law applies equally to him as it does to any ordinary citizen. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court declined to provide him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was transferred to judicial custody in the case on April 1, following the conclusion of his custody by the ED. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the development and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled.