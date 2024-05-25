Delhi heatwave: IMD issues yellow alert as temperature expected to soar to 44°C today

The national capital, Delhi, experienced scorching temperatures on Friday, soaring to a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius - a significant rise from the season's average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heat on Saturday, predicting a further increase in temperatures with a forecasted maximum of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 31 degrees Celsius. The city had previously experienced a warm night with the minimum temperature being just 30.8 degrees Celsius, an alarming four degrees above the seasonal norm.

Throughout the day, the relative humidity is expected to fluctuated between 42 percent to 60 percent. The meteorological department predicts mostly clear skies on Saturday, with surface breezes expected to reach speeds of 25 to 35 km/h during the daytime. Notably, IMD also outlined the possibility of a warm night in secluded regions.

Despite these predictions, the IMD did not declare an imminent heatwave. The criteria for such a declaration involves the highest temperature at a weather station in plains, coastal regions, and hilly areas reaching a minimum of 40 degrees Celsius, with a deviation of at least 4.5 degrees from the seasonal average.

Earlier, the national capital had been under 'red' or 'orange' alerts due to the anticipated heatwaves in the preceding days when temperatures soared to nearly 45 degrees Celsius. The pinnacle of this heatwave was reached on May 19 with a temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, based on IMD data.

As the capital battles the sweltering heat, IMD has advised residents to take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the soaring temperatures.