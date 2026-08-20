Delhi IGI airport handled 78 million passengers in 2025; beats Seoul, Paris and Los Angeles

The latest ranking by Airports Council International (ACI) places IGI Airport ahead of several prominent international aviation hubs, including airports serving Paris, Seoul and Los Angeles. The achievement highlights Delhi’s growing importance as a major gateway for both domestic and international air travel.

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IGI handled over 78 million passengers during 2025. The airport’s strong passenger numbers have helped Delhi strengthen its position among the world’s busiest aviation centres.

Only Indian airport in global top 20

Delhi’s achievement also stands out because no other Indian airport made it into the global top 20 in the latest ranking. The numbers underline the crucial role IGI plays in India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector.

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The airport serves as a key hub connecting the national capital with major Indian cities as well as destinations across Asia, Europe, North America and other parts of the world.

Global aviation traffic continues to rise

The ACI rankings show the enormous scale of passenger movement at the world’s major airports. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained the top position globally by passenger traffic, while Dubai International Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport followed.

Delhi’s rise comes amid growing demand for air travel in India, supported by increasing domestic connectivity, international routes and the expansion of the country’s aviation infrastructure.

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What Delhi's ranking means for India

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IGI Airport’s position among the world’s busiest airports is significant for India’s aviation ambitions. Delhi is already one of the country’s principal international gateways, and its growing passenger traffic reflects the increasing movement of Indians travelling for business, tourism, education and other purposes.

The ranking also places India’s capital alongside some of the world’s most prominent aviation markets. With passenger numbers continuing to remain high, Delhi’s airport is expected to remain an important part of India’s expanding air connectivity network.