Delhi, Karnataka lead as I-T department seizes record Rs 1100 cr cash, jewellery during Lok Sabha Elections 2024

During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Department has made a record seizure of cash and jewellery amounting to a huge amount of Rs 1100 crore, according to sources reporting to ANI.

The department has been relentless in its efforts to crack down on unaccounted assets that could potentially influence voters since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 16, when the dates for the elections were announced by the Election Commission of India.

By May 30th, sources revealed that the total value of cash and jewellery seized had reached Rs 1100 crore, showcasing a remarkable surge of 182 percent compared to the Rs 390 crore seized during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi and Karnataka emerged at the top of the list in terms of cash and jewellery seizures, each state accounting for over Rs 200 crore. Following closely, Tamil Nadu saw the second-highest seizure at Rs 150 crore. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha collectively contributed to over Rs 100 crore in seized assets, the TOI reported.

As the Election Commission of India kicked off the electoral process for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the MCC has been enforced nationwide to uphold fair and ethical practices. Central agencies are on high alert to prevent the illegal movement of cash, liquor, freebies, drugs, jewellery, and other items that could sway voters.

To ensure compliance with guidelines, round-the-clock control rooms have been set up in each state to monitor and intercept any illicit cash flow linked to election activities. The MCC applies to all political entities and candidates to deter malpractices and encourage transparent conduct.

Individuals found transporting cash exceeding Rs 50,000 or items valued over Rs 10,000 without proper documentation face the risk of having these assets confiscated. If substantiated evidence demonstrates the unrelated nature of the seized items to the elections, they will be returned promptly.

However, any cash seizures surpassing Rs 10 lakh will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.