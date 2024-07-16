Delhi liquor policy case: Supreme Court asks CBI, ED to respond to AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. Sisodia was arrested in connection with corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy. The apex court bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, has issued notices to the CBI and ED, seeking their responses by July 29.

Related Articles

On Monday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended Sisodia’s judicial custody until July 22 in the corruption case. Special Judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, made the extension after Sisodia was presented before the court via video conference at the end of his prior custody period.

Sisodia was initially arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy case. Subsequently, in March 2023, the ED arrested him on money laundering charges stemming from the CBI's FIR.

The judicial process has seen significant developments, including the April 30 dismissal of Sisodia's bail pleas in both the corruption and money laundering cases by the Delhi court. These cases are part of the broader investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy.