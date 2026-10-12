Delhi Metro closes 6 major stations ahead of Opposition's Supreme Court march today 

"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," the DMRC said.

Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026

The sweeping transit restrictions coincided with a planned march to the apex court by opposition parties. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Malligarjun Kharge sought to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to address allegations of "vote chori." Sources indicated that the Chief Justice declined the meeting, noting that similar matters are currently sub judice before the court.

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Opposition's Supreme Court march today

Opposition parties are set to march to the Supreme Court today (October 12), escalating their street agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral discrepancies and "vote chori."

The protest — "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" — aims to press for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and a return to paper ballots. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a formal memorandum detailing their concerns.

However, CJI Surya Kant declined the request for an administrative audience, according to reports. Sources said that the Chief Justice conveyed to LoP that no administrative orders could be passed on the matter, as similar issues remain sub judice before the court.

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The CJI informed the delegation that the Supreme Court cannot interfere with executive functions on the administrative side, while reiterating that the court remains accessible to all citizens around the clock whenever fundamental rights are violated. He advised the opposition leadership to instead file a petition on the judicial side, which could be taken up for hearing tomorrow.