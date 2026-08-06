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Delhi-NCR rains: Key roads waterlogged after heavy downpour, Gurugram comes to a standstill

Delhi-NCR rains: Key roads waterlogged after heavy downpour, Gurugram comes to a standstill

Several areas, including ITO, Mathura Road, CR Park, Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, Lodhi Road, Sangam Vihar, and NH-48 towards Gurugram, witnessed slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Delhi-NCR rains: Key roads waterlogged after heavy downpour, Gurugram comes to a standstillCommuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather but also leaving several roads waterlogged and traffic moving at a crawl. Visuals shared across social media showed flooded streets, long vehicle queues, and commuters wading through ankle-deep water in parts of the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

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READ THIS: Delhi-NCR weather alert: IMD issues orange alert due to heavy rains, Gurugram Police advices WFH to commuters

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for Delhi-NCR as rain continued through the morning. Several areas, including ITO, Mathura Road, CR Park, Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, Lodhi Road, Sangam Vihar, and NH-48 towards Gurugram, witnessed slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging. Authorities advised commuters to avoid flooded stretches and check traffic updates before travelling.

In Gurugram, the situation worsened after overnight rainfall, with key roads submerged and commuters stranded in traffic for hours. Gurugram Police issued a work-from-home advisory for corporate offices to reduce congestion on waterlogged roads, especially along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48).

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Residents flooded social media with videos of submerged roads, stalled vehicles, and overflowing drains, with many joking that "streets have turned into rivers." Others criticised recurring drainage issues, saying even a few hours of heavy rainfall were enough to bring traffic to a standstill.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to continue through the day, keeping daytime temperatures below normal. The weather department has warned of possible traffic disruptions, water accumulation in low-lying areas, and reduced visibility during intense showers. Rainfall activity is expected to persist across Delhi-NCR over the next few days as active monsoon conditions continue.

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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