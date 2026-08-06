Delhi-NCR rains: Key roads waterlogged after heavy downpour, Gurugram comes to a standstill

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for Delhi-NCR as rain continued through the morning. Several areas, including ITO, Mathura Road, CR Park, Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, Lodhi Road, Sangam Vihar, and NH-48 towards Gurugram, witnessed slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging. Authorities advised commuters to avoid flooded stretches and check traffic updates before travelling.

VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes the national capital; waterlogging visuals from Sangam Vihar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/OEfG2cWekY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026

In Gurugram, the situation worsened after overnight rainfall, with key roads submerged and commuters stranded in traffic for hours. Gurugram Police issued a work-from-home advisory for corporate offices to reduce congestion on waterlogged roads, especially along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48).

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Residents flooded social media with videos of submerged roads, stalled vehicles, and overflowing drains, with many joking that "streets have turned into rivers." Others criticised recurring drainage issues, saying even a few hours of heavy rainfall were enough to bring traffic to a standstill.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rain lashes the national capital; visuals of waterlogging near the Red Fort.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1j9vhq8x9z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026

📍Iffco chowk Gurgaon



After 1hour rain ☔️ pic.twitter.com/pwM4HfodJd — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) August 6, 2026

Every monsoon, Gurugram comes to a standstill. Roads become rivers, offices are disrupted, ambulances are delayed, businesses lose productivity, and citizens suffer. This isn’t just heavy rain—it’s decades of infrastructure failing to keep pace with the city’s growth.



Cities… pic.twitter.com/1i3Xops2Qb — Nitish Sahu (@nitishsahu12) August 6, 2026

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to continue through the day, keeping daytime temperatures below normal. The weather department has warned of possible traffic disruptions, water accumulation in low-lying areas, and reduced visibility during intense showers. Rainfall activity is expected to persist across Delhi-NCR over the next few days as active monsoon conditions continue.