Delhi orders complete ban on bursting, selling of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. The ban will be imposed till January 1, 2025, across the NCT of Delhi.

The pollution control committee has ordered a complete ban on firecrackers manufacturing, storage and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms.

Related Articles

“Whereas the government of NCT of Delhi has decided to impose complete ban on manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) on all kind of firecrackers and bursting thereof upto 01.01.2025 in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” stated the Delhi Pollution Control Committee in a notification on Monday.

The committee said the ban has been imposed “keeping in view the need in public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi”.

The committee has directed Delhi Police to ensure that the ban is imposed, as well as to submit daily action reports.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had rebuked the central government as well as Punjab and Haryana governments for failing to take necessary steps to tackle air pollution in Delhi. The apex court questioned Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Punjab and Haryana government and questioned the lack of action against farmers for stubble burning.

While the Punjab government said that the state needed money from the Centre and the Delhi government to pay for crop management machines as the farmers don’t have the money to pay for machines themselves, Haryana said that data on stubble burning for this year was not available due to its state election activities.

Delhi’s air quality index dips and air pollution increases to alarming levels during the winter months.