Who is Abhijeet Dipke? Meet the journalism graduate and Boston University alumnus behind the Cockroach Janta Party

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the youth-led movement that has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

Dipke, 30, recently completed a Master's degree in Public Relations from Boston University's College of Communication. He has also said that he is currently looking for job opportunities. His academic training in communications and public relations is often credited with helping him build one of the country's fastest-growing online movements.

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Before launching the CJP, Dipke worked in political communications. Between 2020 and 2023, he was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where he worked on social media strategy and digital campaigns. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, he was involved in online outreach efforts that used memes and digital content to engage young voters and amplify political messaging.

Dipke first shot to national prominence in May this year after controversial remarks linked to Chief Justice Surya Kant triggered outrage among students and unemployed youth. In response, he posed a simple question online: "What if all the cockroaches come together?" What began as a satirical social media post soon evolved into the Cockroach Janta Party, an online movement that quickly gained traction across platforms.

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The response was unprecedented. Within days of its launch, the CJP recorded more than one lakh registrations, launched its own website, anthem and manifesto, and attracted millions of followers on social media. The Instagram page grew at a remarkable pace, eventually crossing more than 20 million followers and becoming one of the most talked-about political accounts in the country.

On its website, the organisation describes itself as the "Voice of the Lazy and Unemployed Youth." While it began as satire, Dipke has repeatedly said the movement reflects growing frustration among young Indians over unemployment, examination irregularities and a perceived lack of political representation.

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What started online has since spilled onto the streets. The movement expanded beyond memes and reels into protests focused on education reforms and accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly NEET. Engineer, innovator and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk joined the campaign and launched a fast demanding action over the alleged paper leak and broader reforms in the education system.

On Monday, thousands of supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar before marching towards Parliament as part of the "Sansad Chalo" protest. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for reforms in the examination system. The protest drew national attention after clashes with police and allegations of a crackdown on protesters.

Dipke himself undertook a 48-hour hunger strike during the agitation. He ended the fast on July 20 after Union Minister JP Nadda met a delegation of CJP representatives and accepted a memorandum outlining the movement's demands.

The movement's rapid rise has attracted attention from political leaders, activists and international media. What began as an online joke has evolved into a nationwide youth mobilisation that combines political satire, social media activism and street protests. Supporters see it as a platform for voicing concerns over education, jobs and government accountability, while critics question whether it can sustain momentum beyond the digital space.

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Dipke recently returned to the spotlight after meeting television personality Raghu Ram following a viral Roadies-related video, adding yet another chapter to the remarkable rise of a movement that has transformed an internet meme into a national conversation.