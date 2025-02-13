'How long can we sustain from savings?': 'Berozgar Neta' Saurabh Bharadwaj launches YouTube channel

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj recently launched his YouTube channel after his defeat from Delhi's Greater Kailash assembly constituency in the recent assembly elections. Bharadwaj's YouTube channel is named "Berozgar Neta" and has more than 51,700 subscribers.

In his first video, Bharadwaj said that he has become berozgar (unemployed) and wants to tell his followers about the changes in a politician's life after he loses an election.

He said: "For leaders like us, life took a 180-degree turn," while adding that people asked him on social media platforms about the changes in a politician's life after losing an election.

He further said that there is a lot of work when you are an MLA and a minister but suddenly, you have a lot of time. "As an MLA, we get a salary. But how long can we sustain from the savings? So it would also be a source of livelihood."

Bharadwaj announced that he would be regular on his YouTube channel which he started in July 2010. The channel will also focus on various topics such as political and social issues as well as governance challenges.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to submit their questions and suggestions. "See you tomorrow on a new journey with our first video!" added Bhardwaj.

Bharadwaj lost from the Greater Kailash seat by 3,188 votes against BJP's Shikha Roy. Before this, Bharadwaj won from the seat for three straight times since 2013.

As a minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj held several portfolios such as industries, urban development, irrigation and flood control, art culture and language, tourism, social welfare, and cooperatives.

Not just Bharadwaj, the entire AAP top leadership including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ex-Minister Satyendar Jain, and former Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti lost from their respective seats.

Only Gopal Rai and Atishi won from the Babarpur and Kalkaji assembly seats, respectively. While Gopal Rai won from Babarpur by a margin of 18,994 votes, Atishi managed to win from Kalkaji by a margin of 3,521 votes.

In the recently held Delhi assembly elections, the BJP broke its 27-year jinx and won a total of 48 seats. The AAP, on the other hand, was reduced to 22 seats out of the total 70 assembly seats.