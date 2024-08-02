School in Delhi's Greater Kailash area gets bomb threat via email, police says no explosives found

Police had to evacuate a school in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area after an email was received to blow it up. The authorities of Summer Fields School in Delhi received the bomb threat via an email at 12.30 am on August 2.

However, the authorities noticed the email only after the school was opened this morning. The school is located in South Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash area.

Shalini Agarwal, the school principal said the students were evacuated within 10 minutes after the authorities saw the email. She also said the school premises was checked by the bomb squad.

“We received an email late at night which was checked early morning today. As per the SOP, we evacuated the students within 10 minutes of receiving the email. We informed the police and district administration, and we are thankful to the police - they supported us magnificently as they came immediately,” she told reporters.

Delhi police said in a statement said, “An email was received at a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, threatening to blow up the school with a bomb. It is written in the email that a bomb was planted in the school yesterday. Nothing has been found in the investigation so far, legal action initiated.”

The police said they suspect it was a hoax call and a case has been registered. Further investigations are underway, said an official.

In June this year, several museums in Delhi received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax.

Prior to that, many schools and hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat emails, which also turned out to be hoaxes.