High power bills burning pockets? Claim up to ₹78,000 under PM Surya Ghar scheme

What is the PM Surya Ghar scheme?
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a central government initiative designed to bring affordable, clean energy to residential rooftops. It aims to cover one crore households, lowering monthly utility bills while reducing reliance on the traditional power grid. To make adoption seamless, the initiative also offers access to low-interest, collateral-free loans.
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Understanding the subsidy breakdown
The government structures its financial support based on total system capacity:
- 1 kW System: ₹30,000 subsidy
- 2 kW System: ₹60,000 subsidy
- 3 kW System (or higher): ₹78,000 subsidy
The policy covers 60% of the cost for systems up to 2 kW capacity, and 40% of the incremental cost for capacities between 2 kW and 3 kW. Financial assistance caps at 3 kW.
Cost breakdown example: A typical 3 kW rooftop setup costs between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh, depending on equipment quality and installation requirements. With the maximum ₹78,000 central subsidy applied, out-of-pocket expenses drop significantly.
Who stands to save the most?
The program delivers maximum value to homes consuming 150 to 300 units of electricity per month, where a 2 kW to 3 kW setup meets most daily energy demands.
- Lower Usage (Under 150 units): Smaller 1 kW systems offer a cost-effective fit.
- Higher Usage (Over 300 units): Homeowners can install systems larger than 3 kW to cover heavy loads, though central financial aid remains capped at ₹78,000.
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Step-by-Step guide: How to apply
Homeowners can complete the entire application online via the official portal at www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in. The portal provides tools to calculate potential savings, evaluate system sizing, and review rated vendors.
- Register on the Portal: Visit the national portal, select your state and electricity distribution company (DISCOM), and enter your consumer number, mobile number, and email address.
- Submit Your Application: Log in using your registered consumer number and mobile number, then complete the online application form for rooftop solar.
- Install the System: Once your feasibility approval comes through, select a DISCOM-registered vendor and choose your preferred rooftop unit make to begin installation.
- Request a Net Metre: After installation wraps up, upload your plant details to the portal and apply for net meter installation.
- Complete Inspection: Your local DISCOM will inspect the setup and install the net meter. Once approved, the portal generates an official commissioning certificate.
- Receive Your Subsidy: Upload your bank details and a cancelled cheque to the portal. The subsidy funds transfer directly to your bank account within 30 days.