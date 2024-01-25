Delhi temperature dips to 4.8 degree Celsius; IMD issues orange alert for dense fog

Delhi temperature: Delhiites woke up to yet another chilly morning as temperatures dipped three notches below the season’s average to 4.8 degree Celsius on Thursday. Fog conditions have also prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an “orange alert”.

According to IMD, the national capital’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degree Celsius. The city has experienced five cold days and five cold wave days in January so far, the weather department stated, adding that this is the highest in the past 13 years.

The cold and foggy conditions have hit flight operations and delayed 24 trains due to low visibility. The dense fog hampered visibility in Safdarjung and Palam, reducing it to 50 metres and 25 metres respectively in the early hours.

The IMD said that at 8:30 am on Thursday, parts of Delhi and north Rajasthan experienced dense fog, apart from parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Tripura. Very dense fog conditions were observed in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh. Isolated areas of Jammu division, Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand saw moderate fog.

At 8:30 am, visibility dipped to 25 metres in areas like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ambala, Bareilly, and to 50 metres in Chandigarh, Karnal, Jhansi, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Agartala.

Moreover, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 355 at 9 am, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI of 355 is categorised as “very poor”.

