Delhi to be a 'No-flying zone' on June 9 and 10 as Narendra Modi takes oath as the PM

As the nation gears up for Narendra Modi's third term oath-taking ceremony as Prime Minister on June 9, the Delhi Police has taken stringent measures to ensure security during the event. Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued an order on Friday declaring the national capital a no-flying zone and imposing prohibitory orders in preparation for the ceremony.

The prohibitory orders will be in effect for two days, June 9 and 10, as reported by news agency PTI. Due to the urgency of the situation, the order has been passed ex parte, as it cannot be individually served to all concerned parties.

Concerns about potential threats from criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists hostile to India led the Delhi Police to take this preemptive action. In compliance with the powers under section 144 of the CrPC, the order prohibits the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft over Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony. Violators will be liable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, according to Arora's order.

On Friday, newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA formally elected Narendra Modi as their leader and submitted a letter of support affirming their decision to President Droupadi Murmu. Modi also met with the President and formally staked his claim to form the government.

Narendra Modi is poised to begin his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, having held the position since his party, the BJP, first gained a majority on its own in 2014. Despite falling short of the 272-mark majority in the Lok Sabha this time, the NDA government remains in power with the support of allies like the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United).