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Delhi to Kashmir in First AC: Here's what Rs 3,000 gets you on India's premium train coach

Delhi to Kashmir in First AC: Here's what Rs 3,000 gets you on India's premium train coach

From private compartments and more privacy to meals, refreshments and bathing facilities, First AC offers several features that can make a long train journey more comfortable.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Delhi to Kashmir in First AC: Here's what Rs 3,000 gets you on India's premium train coachPassengers travelling in First AC can get either a cabin or a coupe.

If you are planning a long train journey from Delhi to Kashmir and wondering whether First AC is worth the extra money, a recent travel video has offered a look inside the premium coach. The travellers said their First AC tickets cost around Rs 3,000 per person and showed what passengers get for the higher fare.

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From private compartments and more privacy to meals, refreshments and bathing facilities, First AC offers several features that can make a long train journey more comfortable.

The biggest difference passengers can expect in First AC is privacy. Instead of travelling in an open coach, passengers stay in compartments with doors.

"For the first time in our lives, we are going to travel in the first AC, and we are going from Delhi to Kashmir," the travellers said.

The compartments are marked with letters such as A, B, C, D, or E.

Passengers travelling in First AC can get either a cabin or a coupe.

Watch the viral post here:

A compartment with four berths is called a cabin, while one with two berths is known as a coupe. For couples travelling together, a coupe can offer a more private space during the journey.

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The compartments also have stairs to help passengers reach the upper berths.

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One of the facilities highlighted in the video was the bathroom. Passengers can take a bath during the journey, which can be useful on a long-distance trip such as Delhi to Kashmir.

For people spending many hours on a train, access to such facilities can make the journey more convenient.

Passengers also get food and basic refreshments during the journey.

According to the travellers, tea, coffee, water and meals are available. This means passengers can get refreshments during the journey without having to step out of the compartment.

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First AC tickets cost more than tickets in other train classes, but passengers get a more private setup along with additional facilities.

For a long journey, the choice ultimately depends on how much a traveller values privacy, space and convenience. The travellers admitted that First AC tickets cost more, but felt the experience was worth trying.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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