Delhi weather today: Thunder likely May 7, but 40°C heatwave conditions to return by May 9-10, says IMD

Delhi's brief weather reprieve is almost over. After rain and hailstorm activity pushed temperatures nearly 5.7 degrees Celsius below normal over the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department has warned that the mercury will climb sharply over the coming days, with heatwave-like conditions possible as early as May 9.

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May 7 may still offer one last spell of relief. Cloud formation and thunder activity are expected by afternoon or evening across several districts, including North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South-West Delhi, South-East Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara. NCR cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, are also likely to see cloudy conditions with thunderstorms during the evening hours.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday are expected to range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, with minimums between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

What comes next

From May 8 onwards, the picture changes. The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies across Delhi-NCR from May 8 to May 12, with almost no chance of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on May 9 and 10, raising the possibility of heatwave-like conditions across the capital. The IMD has warned that maximum temperatures may rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

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A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from May 10 onwards, but its impact on Delhi's weather is unlikely to be felt before the middle of next week. Until then, dry and increasingly hot conditions will dominate all districts of Delhi-NCR.

The IMD has advised children, senior citizens and those sensitive to heat to avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours and to stay hydrated through the week ahead.