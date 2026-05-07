Top stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Paytm, PB Fintech, Blue Star, Meesho, Biocon, ACME Solar

Indian equity benchmark indices posted strong gains Wednesday as the geopolitical tensions eased and upbeat Q4 earnings supported the sentiments. The BSE Sensex jumped 940.73 points, or 1.22 per cent, to close at 77,958.52, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 298.15 points, or 1.24 per cent, to end at 24,330.95 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 07, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: BSE, Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, Lupin, Bharat Forge, Dabur, Thermax, Vardhman Textiles, Vikram Solar, Thyrocare Technologies, V-Mart Retail, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Sonata Software, Shakti Pumps (India), RattanIndia Power, Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gravita India and other will will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software shall trade ex-date for dividend, while shares of EFC (I) shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler major reported a 34 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,746.13 crore, while revenue soared 31.8 per cent YoY to Rs 16,005.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,322.7 crore, while Ebitda margins improved to 20.8 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 150 per share and approved a Rs 5,633 crore buyback at Rs 12,000 per share.

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Shree Cement: The cement major's net profit declined 8 per cent YoY to Rs 526 crore, while revenue rose 10 per cent YoY to Rs 6,101 crore. EBitda dropped 3.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,384 crore, while margins contracted to 22.5 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 70 per share for the shareholders.

One97 Communications: The parent company of Paytm returned to black as it reported a net profit of Rs 183 crore with a 18.4 per cent YoY jump in the revenue at Rs 2,264 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda improved sharply to Rs 132 crore, with margins coming in at 6 per cent. Financial services revenue rose 38 per cent YoY to Rs 750 crore.

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Radico Khaitan: The alcobev major reported a 95 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 179.5 crore while its revenue increased 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,503.7 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Ebitda jumped 60.3 per cent YoY to Rs 284.5 crore, with margins improving to 18.9 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 9 per share for the shareholders.

PB Fintech: The new age insurance player reported a 53.5 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 261 crore, while revenue jumped 36.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,061 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 94.3 per cent YoY to Rs 218 crore, while margins expanded to 10.6 per cent for the quarter. Total premium for the quarter stood at Rs 9,217 crore, up 46 per cent YoY.

Blue Star: The electronic products maker reported a 17.3 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 227.18 crore, while revenue from operations grew 1.32 per cent YoY to Rs 4,072.06 crore for Q4FY26. Ebitda gained 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 326.25 crore, with margins improving to 8 per cent. The company announced a dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.

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Meesho: The new age e-commerce platform reported a lower net loss at Rs 166.3 crore, while revenue increased 47 per cent YoY to Rs 3,531.2 crore for January-March 2026 period. Net merchandise value rose 43 per cent YoY to Rs 11,713 crore, while order volumes increased 43 per cent YoY to 71.7 crore. Contributing margins improved to 4 per cent of NMV.

Biocon: The biopharma major has denied reports of any succession planning or leadership change following exchange queries over a news report. The clarification comes after a report suggested Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had chosen her niece as successor, which also triggered stock price movement on May 6.

ACME Solar Holdings: The solar energy solutions player has announced that its subsidiary has commissioned an 8 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

Birlasoft: The CK Birla-Group backed IT solutions and services player reported a 44.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to Rs 175.9 crore, while its revenue rose 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,348.6 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda margins stood at 18.5 per cent for the quarter and it announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Thyrocare Technologies: The healthcare and diagnostics player has launched its news genomics laboratory in Navi Mumbai. It is expanding its portfolio with a new range of speciality tests in genomics, powered by a state-of-the-art facility equipped with advanced next-generation sequencing technologies and supported by robust bioinformatics and data interpretation capabilities.

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Syrma SGS Technology: The EMS manufacturer has seen a rating upgrade from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) for its bank loan facilities’ long-term rating to ‘IND AA’ from ‘IND AA-’ with a Stable Outlook.

Avalon Technologies: The defence player reported a 69.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 41.2 crore, while revenue rose 40 per cent YoY to Rs 480 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda was up 37.5 per cent YoY to Rs 56.9 crore, while margins improved to 11.8 per cent for the quarter.

South Indian Bank: The Kerala-based private lender reported a 19.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 407.5 crore, while net interest income rose 5.4 per cent for the first quarter of 2026. Provision declined 85 per cent YoY, while asset quality improved at both net and gross levels. It announced a dividend of Rs 0.45 per share for its shareholders.

Oswal Pumps: The solar pump player has received Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 6,896 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) which is to be executed within 1 year under the PM Kusum B Scheme 'Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump' Yojna. The total value of 6,896 SPWPS is Rs 162.06 crore, including GST.

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Servotech Renewable Power System: The energy solutions player has secured a 1415 kW solar rooftop project order from the Vijayawada Division (BZA) of the South Central Railway (SCR), strengthening its growing engagement with Indian Railways and public infrastructure renewable energy projects.

RSWM: The textile player reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 34.6 crore, while revenue dropped 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,142 crore for January-March 2026 period. Ebitda increased 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 65.4 crore, while margins improved 115 bps to 7.4 per cent for the reported period.

BMW Industries: The special steel maker reported a 87 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 33.01 crore, while its revenue jumped 33.56 per cent YoY to Rs 215.73 crore for the March 2026 quarter.

Kaiser Corporation: The packaging player has submitted a 'Report on Complaints' to the exchanges as part of its ongoing merger process. The filing relates to a proposed amalgamation of Emazing Deals into Kaiser Corporation.