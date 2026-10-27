Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Delhi’s new weekend plan is here: Namo Yamuna River cruise to start in November, check route, timings, fare and more

Delhi’s new weekend plan is here: Namo Yamuna River cruise to start in November, check route, timings, fare and more

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering six kilometres of the Yamuna.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Delhi’s new weekend plan is here: Namo Yamuna River cruise to start in November, check route, timings, fare and moreThe cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering six kilometres of the Yamuna.

Delhi could soon get a new way to spend a day out. The Namo Yamuna River Safari is expected to begin sailing in November, offering visitors a 40-minute cruise along a six-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna, PTI reported on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials inspected the cruise facilities and took a ride. Trial runs are expected to continue for about a week, followed by preparations for the inauguration.

Advertisement

“Our effort is to have its inauguration before the Chhath Mahaparv. This will become a beautiful picnic spot for families, where full attention will be given to nature and the cleanliness of Mother Yamuna,” Gupta said.

Delhi’s new river cruise

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering six kilometres of the Yamuna. A round trip is expected to take around 40 minutes, with each boat accommodating up to 30 passengers.

Here is what visitors can expect:

  • Route: Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur

  • Distance: Six-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna

  • Duration: Around 40 minutes for a round trip

  • Capacity: Up to 30 passengers per boat

  • Frequency: At least four trips a day

    Advertisement

  • Safety: Safety jackets and an announcement system

  • Toilets: Inboard bio-toilets designed to prevent waste discharge into the river

The proposed operator will be responsible for the safety and comfort of passengers, crew members and other river users.

Don't Miss: Delhi Pollution Curbs From November 1: Outside-Delhi Vehicles Below BS-VI Barred

The project took shape after the Inland Waterways Authority of India and Delhi government agencies signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop cruise tourism on a stretch of the Yamuna upstream of the Wazirabad barrage.

What else is planned

The government also plans to turn the area into a family picnic destination. Proposed facilities include:

  • Restaurant

  • Food park

  • Children's zone

  • Musical fountain

    Advertisement

  • Water sports facilities

The move is aimed at creating a new recreational destination for families while also boosting employment opportunities.

Must Read: 'Shift rally beyond Nov 10': Delhi traders appeal to Rahul Gandhi, fear Rs 10,000 crore loss in Diwali business

Delhi Yamuna cruise ticket price

The current proposed pricing is:

  • Premises entry fee: Rs 50

  • Complete cruise trip: Rs 500

  • Tickets: Expected to be available online through the Delhi Tourism website

However, the sailing date and cruise fare are yet to receive final confirmation.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more