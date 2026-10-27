Delhi’s new weekend plan is here: Namo Yamuna River cruise to start in November, check route, timings, fare and more

“Our effort is to have its inauguration before the Chhath Mahaparv. This will become a beautiful picnic spot for families, where full attention will be given to nature and the cleanliness of Mother Yamuna,” Gupta said.

Delhi’s new river cruise

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering six kilometres of the Yamuna. A round trip is expected to take around 40 minutes, with each boat accommodating up to 30 passengers.

Here is what visitors can expect:

Route: Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur

Distance: Six-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna

Duration: Around 40 minutes for a round trip

Capacity: Up to 30 passengers per boat

Frequency: At least four trips a day Advertisement

Safety: Safety jackets and an announcement system

Toilets: Inboard bio-toilets designed to prevent waste discharge into the river

The proposed operator will be responsible for the safety and comfort of passengers, crew members and other river users.

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The project took shape after the Inland Waterways Authority of India and Delhi government agencies signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop cruise tourism on a stretch of the Yamuna upstream of the Wazirabad barrage.

What else is planned

The government also plans to turn the area into a family picnic destination. Proposed facilities include:

Restaurant

Food park

Children's zone

Musical fountain Advertisement

Water sports facilities

The move is aimed at creating a new recreational destination for families while also boosting employment opportunities.

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Delhi Yamuna cruise ticket price

The current proposed pricing is:

Premises entry fee: Rs 50

Complete cruise trip: Rs 500

Tickets: Expected to be available online through the Delhi Tourism website

However, the sailing date and cruise fare are yet to receive final confirmation.