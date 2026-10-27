Diwali gifting 2026: Best premium headphones and earbuds under Rs 15,000 for music lovers

Several established audio brands have models in this price range, while festive discounts can also bring some premium options within budget.

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Sony ULT Wear – For bass-heavy music

The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N is worth considering for someone who enjoys bass-heavy music and wants over-ear headphones. It features active noise cancellation and a dedicated ULT mode designed to enhance bass. The headphones also support wireless listening and are suited to everyday use, including commutes and travel. Sony’s ULT Wear is listed at around ₹12,990 down from ₹24,990 on Flipkart at the time of checking, making it one of the more premium-looking options within this budget.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless – For long listening sessions

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The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless is an option for people who prioritise audio quality and long listening sessions. It offers active noise cancellation and a manufacturer-rated battery life of up to 50 hours. The over-ear design makes it suitable for music, films and travel. It is listed at ₹13,990 on its website, placing it near the top end of the budget.

Sony WF-1000XM5 – For premium earbuds

For those who prefer earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 offers noise cancellation, high-resolution audio support, and a compact design. It is designed for listeners who want to carry their audio device easily while commuting or travelling. Festive listings have placed it around ₹13,990, down from ₹29,990 on Flipkart, although you should confirm the current price and availability.

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OnePlus Buds Pro 3 – For Android users

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers active noise cancellation, dual drivers, wireless charging and multipoint connectivity. These features make it a versatile option for music, calls and switching between compatible devices. At around ₹12,999, down from ₹13,999 on its official website, it leaves some room in the budget while offering a feature-rich wireless earbud experience.

JBL Tune 770NC – For everyday use

The JBL Tune 770NC is an affordable over-ear option with adaptive noise cancellation and a bass-focused sound profile. JBL lists a battery life of up to 70 hours under specified listening conditions. At around ₹4,999, down from the launch price of ₹9,999, it suits students or everyday listeners who want wireless headphones without spending the full budget.

Marshall Major V – For a distinctive design

The Marshall Major V combines an on-ear design with a distinctive, retro-inspired appearance. It offers wireless connectivity and a manufacturer-rated battery life of more than 100 hours. During Amazon festive sales, it has been listed at ₹10,499, down from ₹14,999, making it an option for buyers who want headphones that stand out visually.

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Which headphones should you gift this Diwali?

The Sony ULT Wear is worth considering for bass lovers, while the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless suits those who prefer over-ear headphones for longer sessions. The Sony WF-1000XM5 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are good options for premium earbuds. For a lower-cost gift, the JBL Tune 770NC offers useful everyday features, while the Marshall Major V stands out for its design. Check current prices, seller details and warranty terms before purchasing, as festive offers and availability may change.