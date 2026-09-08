'Derogatory, reckless': Nora Fatehi hit with ₹3 crore defamation suit over her 'toy plane' remark

Dunes Aviation contends that the remarks were made “without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis” and have caused reputational harm, booking cancellations and a 15–20% drop in enquiries and reservations. The firm is seeking ₹3 crore in damages and the removal of the allegedly defamatory content from Fatehi’s social media accounts.

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Background: December 2025 flight and viral posts

The dispute traces back to a private charter flight taken by Fatehi on December 14, 2025, from Mumbai to Jaipur. The actor shared behind-the-scenes footage from inside the jet, including commentary on its size and design, which quickly circulated online and became part of wider discussions about celebrity travel and private aviation.

While some users treated the posts as light-hearted banter, the aviation company says the language used undermined confidence in its fleet and service quality, especially among high-net-worth clients who rely on discretion and brand image when booking charters.

Next hearing and possible outcomes

The Gandhinagar court is set to take up the matter on September 25, 2026. At this stage, the court will consider notices to the defendant and interim pleas, if any, including requests to take down the posts or restrain further comments.

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If the case proceeds to trial, the key questions will be whether Fatehi’s remarks amount to defamation under civil law, whether Dunes Aviation can prove tangible loss linked to the posts, and whether the actor’s content qualifies as protected opinion or crosses into damaging assertion.

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Until then, the lawsuit adds a fresh legal layer to Fatehi’s public profile, alongside ongoing scrutiny of her social media activity and brand associations. It further argued that the actor, who has more than 4.6 crore Instagram followers, had caused "serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact" through her posts.