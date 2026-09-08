Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Derogatory, reckless': Nora Fatehi hit with ₹3 crore defamation suit over her 'toy plane' remark

'Derogatory, reckless': Nora Fatehi hit with ₹3 crore defamation suit over her 'toy plane' remark

In those clips, she is alleged to have described the plane as “miniature”, a “toy” and a “Lego airplane”, terms the company calls “derogatory, reckless and irresponsible”.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 1:04 PM IST
'Derogatory, reckless': Nora Fatehi hit with ₹3 crore defamation suit over her 'toy plane' remark Nora Fatehi faces defamation suit.

Bollywood dancer-actor Nora Fatehi is facing a ₹3-crore civil defamation suit over social media posts in which she allegedly referred to a chartered aircraft as a “toy” and “Lego airplane”. The case has been filed by Ahmedabad-based Dunes Aviation in a Gandhinagar court, with the first hearing scheduled for September 25 before Senior Civil Judge R Agarwal, according to news agency PTI.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed in April 2026, Fatehi recorded videos inside a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft during a Mumbai–Jaipur flight in December 2025 and posted them on her Instagram handle. In those clips, she is alleged to have described the plane as “miniature”, a “toy” and a “Lego airplane”, terms the company calls “derogatory, reckless and irresponsible”.

Dunes Aviation contends that the remarks were made “without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis” and have caused reputational harm, booking cancellations and a 15–20% drop in enquiries and reservations. The firm is seeking ₹3 crore in damages and the removal of the allegedly defamatory content from Fatehi’s social media accounts.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi expresses regret in defamation case. What's the case?

Advertisement

Background: December 2025 flight and viral posts

The dispute traces back to a private charter flight taken by Fatehi on December 14, 2025, from Mumbai to Jaipur. The actor shared behind-the-scenes footage from inside the jet, including commentary on its size and design, which quickly circulated online and became part of wider discussions about celebrity travel and private aviation.

While some users treated the posts as light-hearted banter, the aviation company says the language used undermined confidence in its fleet and service quality, especially among high-net-worth clients who rely on discretion and brand image when booking charters.

Next hearing and possible outcomes

The Gandhinagar court is set to take up the matter on September 25, 2026. At this stage, the court will consider notices to the defendant and interim pleas, if any, including requests to take down the posts or restrain further comments.

Advertisement

If the case proceeds to trial, the key questions will be whether Fatehi’s remarks amount to defamation under civil law, whether Dunes Aviation can prove tangible loss linked to the posts, and whether the actor’s content qualifies as protected opinion or crosses into damaging assertion.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Suffered losses worth ₹200-250 crore since 2013': Rajpal Yadav claims amid ongoing battle, makes BIG promise

Until then, the lawsuit adds a fresh legal layer to Fatehi’s public profile, alongside ongoing scrutiny of her social media activity and brand associations. It further argued that the actor, who has more than 4.6 crore Instagram followers, had caused "serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact" through her posts.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more