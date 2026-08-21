'Suffered losses worth ₹200-250 crore since 2013': Rajpal Yadav claims amid ongoing battle, makes BIG promise

“Losses mounted, but I’m responsible”

In a recent interview with ANI, Yadav said the legal battle since 2013 cost him heavily in missed opportunities and reduced fees.“From 2013 to 2026, I have suffered a personal loss of ₹200–250 crore. I am saying this from my heart. I missed at least 50 of my tours abroad. And whatever fees I should have been getting were reduced. For instance, instead of ₹100, I got ₹10,” he told the news agency.

On his debts, the actor added: “Whosoever I owe money to, I have cleared it… or I will clear it. Even if I have borrowed from 200 people, I have paid them and if I haven’t, the money will reach their house.”

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He described himself as a “student of the arts chasing perfection" and said, "Nobody can buy me out for ₹5 crore or even ₹250 crore. I am with the arts since childhood. Money can’t buy me.”

Yadav also pushed back against the narrative that his financial troubles define him. “I still have 500 people clicking selfies with me at airports. I was never ‘lost’ and will prove the same to the world,” he said.

High Court upholds conviction, orders jail term

The comments come weeks after the Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases linked to a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt Ltd. In July, a division bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma found that Yadav had repeatedly sought time to arrange funds and gave assurances to repay the complainant but failed to honour those undertakings despite repeated adjournments and suspended sentences.

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The court sentenced him to three months’ simple imprisonment in each of seven cases, with the terms to run concurrently, and imposed a fine of ₹1.05 crore per case.

Earlier in February, the High Court had directed him to surrender to jail authorities after noting repeated breaches of payment undertakings, leading to a brief stint at Tihar Jail before interim relief was granted. While several co-stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, had announced financial help when Yadav surrendered earlier this year, the underlying dispute remains unresolved.