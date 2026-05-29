Dhanender Kumar, first CCI chairman, dies due to AC blast at Hauz Khas residence

An 80-year-old retired IAS officer, Dhanender Kumar, died after a fire broke out at a house in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. His son was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment. Police said he is out of danger.

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According to police, a PCR call about the fire was received at around 11.10 pm. Police teams and fire department personnel reached the spot, and two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. Kumar and his son were rescued from the house and shifted to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said Kumar died during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre due to smoke inhalation.

Police said a preliminary enquiry suggested the fire may have been triggered by a blast in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner installed in the house. At the time of the incident, five people, including family members and domestic help, were present inside the house. A crime team inspected the spot, and an electrical inspection is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

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Statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded, and no foul play is suspected at this stage. Further investigation is in progress.

Kumar was a retired Indian Administrative Service officer who held several senior positions in the Central and Haryana governments during his career. He served as Secretary in the ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways, and Culture, and was also Chairman and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Corporation.

He later served as the World Bank's Executive Director for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan from November 2005 to January 2009, and went on to become the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India from February 2009 to June 2011.

The fire at Kumar's Hauz Khas residence is being investigated, with police examining the exact cause while his son continues to receive treatment.

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(With PTI inputs)