Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his global “Aura” phenomenon home with a pan-India stadium tour spanning seven cities, beginning in Delhi-NCR on November 1, 2026. The announcement, made via an Instagram post and confirmed by promoter BookMyShow, marks one of the largest domestic concerts run by an Indian artist this year.
The India leg of the Aura World Tour will open at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 1 before moving to Indore (November 15, C21 Estate), Ahmedabad (November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium), Mumbai (November 27, Mahalaxmi Race Course), Bengaluru (November 29, NICE Grounds), and Lucknow (December 5, 19th National Jamboree Grounds). A seventh show in Chandigarh has also been announced, with date and venue details to be revealed by the promoter soon.