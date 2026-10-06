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Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

Dosanjh's Aura Tour started in April in Vancouver with his performances across North America (United States and Canada), Europe (including the UK), Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), among others.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh Diljit Dosanjh announces his pan-India Aura Tour.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his global “Aura” phenomenon home with a pan-India stadium tour spanning seven cities, beginning in Delhi-NCR on November 1, 2026. The announcement, made via an Instagram post and confirmed by promoter BookMyShow, marks one of the largest domestic concerts run by an Indian artist this year.

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The India leg of the Aura World Tour will open at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 1 before moving to Indore (November 15, C21 Estate), Ahmedabad (November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium), Mumbai (November 27, Mahalaxmi Race Course), Bengaluru (November 29, NICE Grounds), and Lucknow (December 5, 19th National Jamboree Grounds). A seventh show in Chandigarh has also been announced, with date and venue details to be revealed by the promoter soon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tickets for the Delhi show go on sale from October 6 via BookMyShow, with RuPay cardholders eligible for a pre-sale window. Organisers have described the tour as a “celebration” for Indian fans following overwhelming demand after sold-out arena shows across Europe and North America earlier in 2026.

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Dosanjh's Aura Tour started in April in Vancouver with his performances across North America (United States and Canada), Europe (including the UK), Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), among others.

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Scale and significance

The tour underlines Diljit’s transition from regional headliner to a pan-India stadium draw, with venues such as Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium expected to test ticketing and crowd-management systems at scale. The multi-city, multi-week format is rare for Indian music acts and signals growing investor confidence in live entertainment beyond metros.

Fans can expect a high-energy setlist blending Punjabi folk, Bhangra, Bollywood hits, and tracks from his recent global releases, with production values aligned to international stadium standards. The Delhi opener on November 1 will set the tone for what promoters are billing as the biggest homecoming concert series of Diljit’s career.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 11:08 AM IST
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