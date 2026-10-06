Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

Tickets for the Delhi show go on sale from October 6 via BookMyShow, with RuPay cardholders eligible for a pre-sale window. Organisers have described the tour as a “celebration” for Indian fans following overwhelming demand after sold-out arena shows across Europe and North America earlier in 2026.

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Dosanjh's Aura Tour started in April in Vancouver with his performances across North America (United States and Canada), Europe (including the UK), Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), among others.

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Scale and significance

The tour underlines Diljit’s transition from regional headliner to a pan-India stadium draw, with venues such as Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium expected to test ticketing and crowd-management systems at scale. The multi-city, multi-week format is rare for Indian music acts and signals growing investor confidence in live entertainment beyond metros.

Fans can expect a high-energy setlist blending Punjabi folk, Bhangra, Bollywood hits, and tracks from his recent global releases, with production values aligned to international stadium standards. The Delhi opener on November 1 will set the tone for what promoters are billing as the biggest homecoming concert series of Diljit’s career.