This US city will celebrate Diljit Dosanjh every year. Here's why

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been honoured by the Los Angeles City Council, which has declared January 6, his birthday, as Diljit Dosanjh Day, recognising his contribution to global music and South Asian representation in the United States.

The announcement comes weeks after Dosanjh found himself at the centre of a controversy over reports that he had given up his Indian citizenship and become a US citizen, as reported by The Indian Express.

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Dosanjh, who is currently on his Aura World Tour in the United States, was presented with the resolution by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez on Friday. The resolution, ratified by the State of California, commemorates his contribution to global pop music.

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A video shared on Instagram by Dosanjh’s team shows Rodriguez presenting the singer with the citation. The civic declaration is regarded as a culturally significant honour and is often used to recognise individuals for their impact on a community or field. Such declarations for musicians can also be marked through concerts and public celebrations. A visibly emotional Dosanjh described himself as being "speechless".

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According to a post shared by his team, the resolution honours the Punjab-born artist for his role in "globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture".

The recognition follows Dosanjh’s sold-out concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the venue that also hosts the Grammy Awards.

Earlier this month, Dosanjh also faced criticism from members of the queer community over the use of the word "chhakyaan", a slur for a transgender person in Punjabi, in his song Aroma. The track appears on his latest EP, The Call of Punjab, which has drawn backlash over its lyrics. Another song from the EP, Morni, was promoted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dosanjh joins a list of Indian musicians who have received similar honours in the United States.

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These include Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who was honoured by the Governor of Massachusetts in 1984, singer Shreya Ghoshal, whose day was declared by the state of Ohio in 2010, and Kolkata-based vocalist Pandit Suman Ghosh, who received a similar recognition from the state of Texas in 2017.