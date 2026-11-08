Diwali-Chhath rush: Indian Railways adds 18,000 special trains, 700 AI cameras at stations

बेहतर भीड़ प्रबंधन के लिए रेलवे स्टेशनों पर 700 से अधिक AI कैमरे लगाए गए हैं और प्रमुख स्टेशनों पर विशाल होल्डिंग एरिया बनाए गए हैं: माननीय रेल मंत्री श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी https://t.co/lRHNNOBJkc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 6, 2026

Record festive capacity

Vaishnaw said the Railways have deployed 18,000 special trains this festive season, up from about 12,000 last year—a rise of roughly 50 per cent. “During the current peak festive season, we have deployed 18,000 special trains, an increase from the 12,000 operated last year,” the minister said.

Ashwini Vaishnav stated that special trains have been stationed at several locations, including Shakur Basti, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, and the New Delhi station area. He further stated that Indian Railways operated 75,000 special trains last financial year, and this number will exceed 80,000 this year.

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The expanded train operations are intended to accommodate millions of passengers travelling home for the festivals, particularly on high-demand routes. The ministry said extra trains and enhanced Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment have been arranged to manage increased passenger movement during peak hours.

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AI cameras for crowd control

To improve surveillance and prevent overcrowding, more than 700 AI-enabled cameras have been installed at New Delhi Railway Station. The minister said the cameras will monitor passenger movement and help authorities respond quickly to congestion.

“Around 700 AI cameras have also been installed,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the technology forms part of a broader effort to make station operations safer and more efficient during the festive rush.

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Round-the-clock monitoring

The Railway Ministry said a 24-hour war room is monitoring operations, with personnel from the RPF and the operations, mechanical and electrical departments stationed to coordinate responses during the peak travel period.

Stations are also being equipped with dedicated ticketing arrangements, baggage screening, drinking-water facilities and clean washrooms to improve passenger convenience.

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Focus on passenger safety

The minister said the measures reflect the Railways’ focus on both capacity and safety during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Officials said the combination of additional trains, expanded security presence and AI-based monitoring is expected to reduce congestion and improve the overall travel experience.

With Diwali and Chhath travel expected to remain heavy in the coming days, the Railways has urged passengers to reach stations early, follow announcements and use designated holding areas to help maintain smooth operations.