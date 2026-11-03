Diwali-Chhath travel: Railways suspend platform tickets at 6 Delhi stations; check new rules

The sale of platform tickets will remain suspended from November 3 to November 14 at six stations: New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar Terminal and Anand Vihar Halt.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the measure aims to reduce unnecessary crowding at stations and ensure smoother movement of bonafide passengers during the festival rush.

During the restriction, only passengers holding confirmed train tickets will ordinarily be permitted to enter the platforms. The suspension applies across ticket counters, mobile applications and automatic ticket vending machines.

The railway has provided exemptions for people accompanying elderly, sick, specially abled and illiterate passengers, as well as women passengers who require assistance. Such accompanying persons may be allowed platform access as needed.

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Permanent holding area opens

A permanent passenger holding area has reportedly been created outside Platform 16 at New Delhi Railway Station, on the Ajmeri Gate side. The facility is intended to regulate passenger flow before they are allowed to proceed towards the platforms.

The arrangement replaces the temporary tents and holding facilities used during earlier festive seasons. It is separate from the 6,000-square-metre Yatri Suvidha Kendra, which was inaugurated at the station on October 11 last year.

The new facility, called the Yatri Suvidha Kendra (Permanent Holding Area), can accommodate around 7,000 passengers at any given time. It has been developed to improve pre-boarding comfort and manage passenger movement during peak crowds.

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Security and passenger facilities

The holding area is being equipped with baggage scanners, while additional Railway Protection Force personnel are being deployed to manage crowds and guide passengers. Its Ajmeri Gate-side location is expected to give passengers entering from that side direct access to the facility.

The area also includes 150 toilets each for men and women, ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines and free RO drinking-water facilities. These provisions are designed to reduce congestion on platforms and provide waiting passengers with a designated space before boarding.

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Parcel booking restrictions in Delhi

Northern Railway has announced temporary restrictions on parcel traffic at major Delhi railway stations to manage the passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath. The measures will remain in force alongside platform-ticket restrictions at key stations.

At New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Junction, restrictions on departmental parcel booking will remain in force from November 3 to November 15, 2026. Loading and unloading of all types of parcels—including leased SLRs, leased VPs, demand VPs and advance VPs—will be restricted from November 5 to November 15.

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However, loading and unloading at the washing line and stabling line of Anand Vihar Terminal will continue throughout the restriction period.

At Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, restrictions on departmental parcel booking and parcel loading and unloading will remain in force from November 5 to November 8, 2026. Parcel operations at the station’s VP siding will continue during this period.

What passengers can carry

During the restriction period, passengers will be permitted to carry only personal luggage in passenger coaches. “Passengers will be permitted to carry their personal luggage only in passenger coaches.

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Booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be allowed, subject to due consideration of public safety,” the Chief Public Relations Officer said in a statement.