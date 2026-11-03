Nifty at 24,000? LTCG tax cut hopes, peak FII selling, cheaper valuations: Stock market outlook

From a longer-term perspective, Nomura said market concerns around geopolitical and technological uncertainty persist, weighing on long-term growth expectations.

For now, Q2 earnings season is off to a good start, after a strong Q1. Nomura said with the season halfway through, normalised PAT for its coverage universe grew 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY), an 18 per cent beat versus consensus. Excluding oil & gas sector, normalised PAT grew 29 per cent YoY, still a 5 per cent beat to consensus expectations.

Nomura said the demand environment has held up well, reflected in strong revenue growth across segments, with some compression in Ebitda margin on higher commodity prices. The cyclical recovery following the fiscal and monetary stimulus of 2025 has been stronger than Street expectations, Nomura said.

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"Consensus expects earnings growth to slow in 2HFY27E on a high base and headwinds from elevated interest rates and commodity prices. For our universe, normalised y-y PAT growth for 2HFY27F is at 3 per cent, against 34 per cent in Q2 and 17 per cent in H1FY27," Nomura said.

On flows, FIIs have sold $5 billion in the fortnight ending October 15, the heaviest fortnightly

outflow in 12 fortnights — taking net selling since September 15 to $8.8 billion. The selling intensity has since eased over the past 15 days, Nomura said.

Nomura said oil prices remain a concern, although they have also corrected 7 per cent from the recent peak.