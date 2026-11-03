Brokerage Geojit has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 985, an upside of 20% from the previous close of Rs 820.75.

"As per market consensus, stock trades at 28x FY28E EV/EBITDA, with PAT growing 24% in FY27E and 18% in FY28E. A recovery in TajSATS and the overseas portfolio could serve as a trigger," said Geojit.

In terms of technicals, the brokerage said the stock has staged a strong technical breakout, moving above a weekly descending channel and subsequently breaking out of a weekly accumulation pattern on robust volumes. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages at Rs 731, Rs 720 and Rs 689, respectively, indicating strength across multiple timeframes.

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Source: Geojit

Momentum indicators also remain supportive, with both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signalling bullish momentum. Given the strong liquidity and breakout structure, the stock has a measured technical upside potential towards Rs 985.

Investors can consider the Rs 825–840 zone as an entry opportunity, subject to a successful breakout retest. The earlier resistance level of Rs 776 is expected to act as an important support zone. A stop-loss of Rs 739 has been suggested, with an upside target of Rs 985.