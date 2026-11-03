Brokerage Geojit has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 985, an upside of 20% from the previous close of Rs 820.75.
Shares of Tata Group's hotel chain Indian Hotels Company hit their 52 week high on Tuesday. The stock has hit 52-week highs for eight times in the last nine sessions.
Indian Hotels Company stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 833.35 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.18 lakh crore.
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Brokerage Geojit has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 985, an upside of 20% from the previous close of Rs 820.75.
"As per market consensus, stock trades at 28x FY28E EV/EBITDA, with PAT growing 24% in FY27E and 18% in FY28E. A recovery in TajSATS and the overseas portfolio could serve as a trigger," said Geojit.
In terms of technicals, the brokerage said the stock has staged a strong technical breakout, moving above a weekly descending channel and subsequently breaking out of a weekly accumulation pattern on robust volumes. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages at Rs 731, Rs 720 and Rs 689, respectively, indicating strength across multiple timeframes.
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Momentum indicators also remain supportive, with both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signalling bullish momentum. Given the strong liquidity and breakout structure, the stock has a measured technical upside potential towards Rs 985.
Investors can consider the Rs 825–840 zone as an entry opportunity, subject to a successful breakout retest. The earlier resistance level of Rs 776 is expected to act as an important support zone. A stop-loss of Rs 739 has been suggested, with an upside target of Rs 985.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.