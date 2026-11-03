Deepinder Goyal says Temple beats Apple Watch Series 12, but urges some buyers to wait

Temple claims lower heart rate tracking error

Temple’s study involved 43 healthy adults aged 20 to 35, who ran on an indoor treadmill wearing six devices. A Polar H10 ECG chest strap taped to the skin served as the reference, while another was worn normally.

Temple recorded a mean absolute error of 1.18 beats per minute (bpm), against 1.94 bpm for Apple Watch Series 12, 2.96 for Fitbit Air, 3.14 for WHOOP MG, 3.18 for Garmin Forerunner 970 and 5.21 for Oura Ring 5. Its error in high-intensity heart rate Zones 4 and 5 was 1.16 bpm. Temple attributes its performance to its adhesive design and sensor placement near the temple.

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However, Temple Private Limited funded, conducted and analysed the study. It was not a clinical trial and covered treadmill running only, not cycling, strength training or outdoor running. Participants’ skin tones ranged from 1 to 6 on the Monk Skin Tone Scale. Goyal has urged sceptics to await independent validation and said the company would fund replication efforts.

Temple is the most accurate HR tracker compared to all flagship wearables, even in Zone 4 & 5. Detailed study here: https://t.co/lFuUX1cT0d https://t.co/d4EDUoPaHe — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026

Temple price and return policy

Temple costs ₹85,000, including a lifetime subscription. Pre-orders opened on November 1, with delivery expected in about three months under its made-to-order model. You can request a refund until shipment, and six colours are planned. After website traffic issues, Goyal directed buyers to the Temple app before confirming that the website was back online.

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Temple currently offers a 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy in India. However, Goyal is considering ending it, following Apple’s approach. He has also advised people to prioritise sleep, a balanced diet, strength training, sprinting, and daily walking before spending on advanced fitness trackers.