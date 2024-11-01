Diwali shocker: Delhi Fire Services sees record 318 fire-related calls, highest in 13 years

The Delhi Fire Services saw an unprecedented increase in fire-related calls on Diwali (October 31) with over 300 calls — the highest in the last 13 years.

“This year’s figure is the highest we've seen for Diwali-related fire incidents in over a decade,” said DFS Chief Atul Garg told PTI.

Majority of the calls came between 5 pm on October 31 and 5 am on November 1. At least 78 fire-related calls were logged between 4 pm and 9 pm, with the peak occurring from 6 pm to midnight, when the Fire Services received 176 calls. Only 195 calls were recorded during the same period last year.

The huge spike is attributed to the widespread use of firecrackers. The fire services had enhanced its preparedness by deploying additional fire engines and personnel throughout the city to address potential emergencies.

According to a PTI report, there have been a steady rise in fire-related incidents in the national capital during Diwali with the Delhi Fire Services received 206 fire-related calls in 2011, 184 in 2012, 177 in 2013, 211 in 2014, 290 in 2015, 243 in 2016, 204 in 2017, 271 in 2018, 245 in 2019, 205 in 2020, 152 in 2021, 201 in 2022 and 208 in 2023.

“We were fully equipped to handle any situation, cancelling all leaves and mobilizing all available units,” Garg stated.

The explosion of firecrackers on October 31 enveloped Delhi in thick smoke, leading to significant noise pollution and decreased visibility as residents ignored a firecracker ban to celebrate Diwali.

The national air quality in the city fell into the ‘very poor’ category, registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 330 by 10 pm. On November 1 morning, Delhi become the world’s most polluted city in the world.

The relentless use of firecrackers led to thick smoke blanketing the city, exacerbating noise pollution and reducing visibility, as many residents ignored the firecracker ban implemented for the fifth consecutive year. This ban prohibits the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government mobilised 377 enforcement teams to work alongside resident welfare associations and market committees to ensure compliance. Police were stationed throughout neighborhoods, and officials warned that legal action would be taken against violators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disregarding government orders.