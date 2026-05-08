DMK doesn’t want to sit next to Congress: Kanimozhi seeks seat change in Lok Sabha

The political scenario in Tamil Nadu has intensified to such a degree that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking a seat change in the Lok Sabha so that they don’t have to sit next to the Congress party. Before the letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the seat change, DMK had slammed Congress for exiting the party-led alliance and accused it of backstabbing them.

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In the letter, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi sought “suitable changes in the seating arrangement” of the DMK MPs in Lok Sabha.

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“In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House,” she wrote, asking for separate seating in order to allow them to “effectively discharge their responsibilities” in the lower house.

Miffed with the Congress for severing ties with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and then entering into a post-poll pact with the TVK, DMK said Congress’ actions were condemnable.

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A resolution passed at the DMK MLAs-designate meeting chaired by party president and outgoing Chief Minister Stalin said that the Congress has done to them what the BJP had done to other parties in many states. They criticised Congress’ ‘opportunistic political tilt’.

The resolution stated that Congress has not changed its old character. "The Congress was allotted one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 assembly seats in our alliance. It shifted to an alternative party within three days, risking the victory achieved through the hard work of its coalition members," it stated.

The Congress party did not conduct itself honestly even during the election, betrayed and stabbed the party leader in the back, and didn’t even congratulate him for the victory, it said, referring to Stalin. “But he showed tolerance and acted with generosity and responsibility," it said.