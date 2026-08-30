Do you still need Aadhaar for hotel check-ins? Here's what is changing

Why the change?

The move is part of a broader overhaul by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to curb the widespread practice of collecting and storing Aadhaar photocopies, which has long raised concerns over data privacy and the potential misuse of personal information.

The new framework seeks to replace paper-based verification with consent-driven, technology-enabled authentication.

Don't Miss: India sends 68.5 tonnes of relief, tunnel experts and Bailey bridge equipment to Nepal

For years, hotels and several private establishments have routinely collected photocopies or digital images of Aadhaar cards during check-ins and registrations. UIDAI has repeatedly cautioned against the indiscriminate sharing and storage of Aadhaar copies, citing privacy risks and the possibility of data misuse.

How the new verification system will work

Advertisement

Under the proposed framework, hotels and other private establishments seeking to verify customers through Aadhaar will have to register with UIDAI as authorised Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs).

Once registered, they will be able to verify a guest's identity by scanning a secure QR code, using the new Aadhaar App or through UIDAI-approved offline verification APIs.

The process is designed to eliminate the need to collect, photocopy or store Aadhaar cards while allowing guests to control the information they choose to share.

Must Read: Fresh low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal could revive monsoon activity across east and central India

Aadhaar not mandatory, identity proof still is

The reports do not mean that guests can check into hotels without an identity proof. Hotels will continue to be legally required to verify the identity of every guest in accordance with existing regulations.

Advertisement

The change only affects the mode of verification. Travellers can continue to use other valid government-issued photo identity documents such as passports, driving licences, voter ID cards or any other ID accepted by the hotel.

The upcoming Aadhaar verification ecosystem is based on the principle of data minimisation, allowing users to share only the information required for identity verification instead of revealing their complete Aadhaar details.