'No chemical or material stored in...': Al-Falah University responds to terror module link

Al-Falah University has denied any connection to the "white-collar terror module" following the arrest of three doctors linked to the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand expressed the university's deep concern, stating, "We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events."

The statement also addressed the ongoing investigations, confirming that two doctors from the university had been detained. "We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University," the statement read.

Al-Falah University, located in Haryana's Faridabad district, has come under scrutiny after the recent blast, which killed 12 people. Pulwama-based Mohammad Umar Nabi, suspected of being behind the wheel of the explosive-laden car, was an assistant professor at the university. Investigators are examining how educated individuals, allegedly linked to Pakistan-backed handlers, might have used the university as a base for radical activities.

The university strongly rejected claims of illegal materials being stored on its premises, with the statement clarifying, "No such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain quarters, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises." It also stressed that the university's laboratories are used solely for academic purposes and adhere to strict safety protocols and regulatory norms.

Al-Falah University assured full cooperation with the investigating authorities. "We stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country."

Founded in 1997, Al-Falah University was granted university status by the Haryana government in 2014. It has since become an important educational institution, offering courses in engineering, medical studies, and education. The university is also home to a 650-bed hospital.