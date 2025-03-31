‘Does organic farming, not involved in politics’: Prashant Kishor on ‘friend’ Kunal Kamra

Jan Suraaj chief and former poll strategist Prashant Kishor supported his friend, comedian Kunal Kamra, who triggered a controversy with his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whom he deemed gaddar or traitor.

"Kunal Kamra is my friend. He made certain remarks that led to controversy. However, from what I know of him, he has no hidden motives. Those who think he is playing politics are mistaken — he is not involved in that," Kishor told reporters in Bihar's Kathihar.

Related Articles

Kamra’s latest comedy special Naya Bharat led the supporters of Shinde and members of Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction to file an FIR as well as vandalise the venue where the show was performed. The Mumbai Police sent summonses to the comedian to appear before the authorities.

Kishor said if Kamra has done anything wrong then law should take its course. "Kunal lives in Pondicherry, where he does organic farming. Stand-up comedy is something he pursues on the side. He has no political rivalry and is among those who genuinely love their country. Perhaps he chose his words poorly. If he has done anything wrong, legal action should take its course. But I can confidently say that he respects the country and its Constitution," he added.

The comedian has, meanwhile, filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Maharashtra High Court after the Mumbai Police turned down his request for a week’s extension to appear before it. He told the court that he moved to Tamil Nadu in 2021 and has been residing there since. He also said he feared arrest by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council accepted a breach of privilege notice against the comedian. Council chairperson Ram Shinde said that the matter has been forwarded to the Privileges Committee for further action. In Pune, state tourism minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai urged the police to arrest him promptly, warning against testing the patience of party workers. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that while the Constitution grants certain rights, it also includes safeguards that must be respected.