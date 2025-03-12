'Don't fix what isn't broken': Tamil Nadu minister to Centre, Annamalai hits back - 'You cannot have...' 

Tamil Nadu’s Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has strongly defended the state’s opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, telling the Centre, “Don’t fix what isn’t broken.” His remarks came in a post addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, where he argued that Tamil Nadu’s education system has been “tried, tested, and proven successful over decades” and does not require the “one-size-fits-all” approach of NEP.

“Tamil Nadu’s Model Works: Our State Board education system has consistently produced some of the best results in higher education and employment. The focus on concept-based learning rather than rote memorization has empowered generations of students to excel in professional fields within India and abroad,” Mahesh wrote.

The Education Minister of TN quoted a few points, but here’s where he is wrong.



- A unit constituted by the DMK govt to hide its fallacies said in February 2025 that there are 1835 CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu. Today, the Education Minister has reduced it to 1635 CBSE schools.… https://t.co/HucTSoulIS — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 12, 2025

The minister pointed out that “1.09 crore students in 58,779 schools pursue education in state board schools, while only 15.2 lakh students study in 1,635 CBSE schools.” According to him, this clearly indicates that “people of Tamil Nadu prefer the State Board system.”

Mahesh also rejected the necessity of introducing a third language, stating, “Unlike the imposition of a third language, this system allows students to master English for global outreach and Tamil for strong cultural ethos and values.” He added, “Tamil for our pride and English as a world guide is our path to progress and equity.”

“If Tamil Nadu’s education system is already producing top professionals, thinkers, and innovators, why force a change?” he questioned, reiterating that the state “will not compromise on what is best for its students.”

Annamalai fires back at minister

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai swiftly countered Mahesh’s defense of the state’s two-language policy, accusing the DMK of “hypocrisy” in its approach to education. “The Education Minister of TN quoted a few points, but here’s where he is wrong,” Annamalai wrote on X. He challenged the DMK’s data on CBSE schools, stating, “A unit constituted by the DMK govt to hide its fallacies said in February 2025 that there are 1,835 CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu. Today, the Education Minister has reduced it to 1,635 CBSE schools.”

Annamalai also accused Mahesh of “conveniently subsuming matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu as State Board” while arguing that many students in these private matriculation schools do, in fact, learn a third language. “There are 4,498 Matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu, with over 30 lakh students. These private matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu allow students to learn a third language until class 8.”

“Hence, 15.2 lakh CBSE students and a total of 45 lakh students, including matric students, are given an opportunity to learn 3 languages. By this, it is understood that 50% of the students in Tamil Nadu are given an opportunity to learn 3 languages, but the other 50% are compelled only to learn 2 languages. Why this hypocrisy?”

Annamalai further attacked the DMK for its “double standards” in education, questioning why Tamil was “not a compulsory language but only an optional language” in Matriculation schools run by the DMK. “If the Tamil Nadu State Board education system has been tried, tested, and proven successful over decades, why are the wards of DMK MLAs and MPs studying in private schools?” he asked.

In a scathing remark, Annamalai declared, “You cannot have one set of rules for your family and another set of rules for the deprived. We will continue to expose your hypocrisy. Equal education is our right!”

