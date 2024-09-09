'Don't want to guide CBI': SC asks central agency to file fresh report in Kolkata rape-murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a fresh status report on the investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. The direction came after the central probe agency submitted an initial report indicating it had leads in the probe.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "The status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress. We direct the CBI to file a fresh status report. We will take it up on Tuesday. CBI is doing it, we don't want to guide CBI on its investigation."

During the hearing, the top court sought clarification on the timing of the unnatural death report in the rape and murder case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, informed the bench that the death certificate was issued at 1:47 p.m., while the police registered the entry of unnatural death at 2:55 p.m. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta countered, stating that according to records, the report was filed at 11:30 p.m.

At the outset of the hearing, the CBI submitted its status report on the probe to the bench. The judges reviewed the status report handed to them in a sealed envelope. Sibal also informed the court that 23 people had died because doctors were on strike, and the state health department submitted a report on the same.

During the hearing, the solicitor general told the court that the state was not providing accommodation to three lady CISF companies. They have to travel 1.5 hours to reach." Sibal, however, said that the state has provided all that the CISF wanted.

After hearing both sides, the CJI ordered the state to provide accommodation to all three CISF companies in the vicinity. "A total of 3 companies have been deployed. Mr Sibal, appearing for West Bengal, has in his submission indicated that provision for housing the personnel has been made...In the statement placed on record by Union indicated that accommodation for one company is at three locations, RMA quarters, RG Kar premises, KMCP schools, and Indira Maitri Sadan."

"Premises are to be handed over by evening today to avert logistical issues, a senior officer of WEB home department along with senior CISF officer shall jointly ensure that all three companies are duly provided for accommodation in the vicinity. In the event further need arise, the two officers shall ensure that all requisition needed by CISF is handed over by today and all security gadgets have to be given by 9 pm today."