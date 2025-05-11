Drones, EMS, aerospace: These firms are sharpening India’s high-tech military push and battlefield readiness

India’s strategic edge in defence, drone technology, electronic warfare (EMS), and aerospace innovation was on full display during the latest standoff with Pakistan. Armed with precision drone systems, India disrupted enemy movements and executed high-impact strikes, forcing a rethink in Pakistan’s tactical playbook.

Equally decisive were advances in indigenous aerospace platforms — from the Tejas fighter jets to sophisticated missile defence systems — that ensured dominance of the skies and swift threat neutralization. This rapid, tech-powered response marked a turning point, showcasing India’s rising self-reliance and sharp combat readiness in modern warfare.

From time-tested defence PSUs to fast-scaling drone innovators, here are ten companies behind India’s growing technological dominance:

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd: With four decades in the field, Paras Defence is the only Indian company producing large-scale infrared optics. A Tier-2 powerhouse, it plays a vital role in the country’s space and missile programs through its expertise in optics, electronics, and electromagnetic pulse protection.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): Founded in 1954, BEL is a Navratna PSU known for its critical defence electronics — from radars and sonars to electronic warfare systems. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it’s also pushing into homeland security and smart infrastructure.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd: Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems develops rugged electronic solutions for aerospace and defence. It collaborates closely with BEL and delivers full-spectrum services, from design to lifecycle support.

IdeaForge Technology Ltd: An IIT Bombay spin-off, IdeaForge leads India’s UAV space. Its SWITCH and Netra V4 drones serve defence and industrial use cases. The company went public in 2023 and is now integrating AI into its systems via a partnership with Skylark Labs.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd: Droneacharya focuses on skilling and drone services. By offering training and processing solutions across sectors like agriculture and infrastructure, it’s accelerating drone adoption in India.

Drone Destination Ltd: One of India’s DGCA-approved training firms, Drone Destination has set up pilot schools in multiple cities, feeding the country’s demand for certified drone operators.

Zen Technologies Ltd: Zen Technologies develops combat training simulators for military and police forces. In 2024, it doubled its revenue to \$53.3 million, signaling growing demand for its live and virtual training systems.

DCM Shriram Ltd: Known for its diversified operations, DCM Shriram also builds armoured vehicles and containers for defence logistics. With over a century of legacy, it blends quality with green and innovation-led manufacturing.

Aimtron Electronics Ltd: Aimtron provides EMS including PCB design and assembly. Serving the automotive, medical, and industrial sectors, the company delivers end-to-end electronic solutions.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd: Initially a mobile accessories brand, Optiemus has evolved into a player in electronics manufacturing. It’s now a part of India’s push to boost local production for the global supply chain.