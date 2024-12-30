DU to propose nixing Muslim reservation in joint course with Jamia. Here's why

Delhi University's (DU) Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC) is all set to propose the removal of Muslim reservation in admissions to a joint course offered with Jamia Millia Islamia University. Launched in 2013, the University offers the Master of Science in Mathematics Education programme jointly with Jamia under the Meta University concept.

The matter is likely to be tabled at the CIC's governing body meet on Monday, The Indian Express reported. During the inception of the course, it was decided that 50 per cent of the students would be admitted into DU and the other 50 per cent to Jamia.

Admissions to the programme are conducted through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET-PG). The admission process follows a seat distribution policy which includes specific reservations for Muslim candidates.

Of the 30 seats, 12 are for the unreserved category, 6 for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 4 for Muslim general, 3 for Economically Weaker Sections, 2 for Scheduled Castes as well as 1 each for Scheduled Tribes, Muslim OBCs and Muslim women.

But why is CIC proposing the removal of Muslim reservation in admissions to the course? An official told the publication: "The whole idea is that there should be no reservation for any course in the university on the basis of religion."

The official added, “It is a different case when it comes to having a quota for the underprivileged as part of caste reservation.” Admission process for the MSc programme has been fully computerised, with all students admitted via DU rather than Jamia over the past few years, the official further said.

He explained that since students are being admitted at DU, it is being discussed that one must follow the reservation policy followed by the Delhi University only.

“This is under discussion. Once the governing body makes a decision, we will put forth the proposal to the Vice-Chancellor for consideration,” the official added. The official mentioned that although the initial agreement didn't specify the distribution of seats, the committee responsible for managing the program's logistics came up with the present allocation model at the time.