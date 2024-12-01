ED summons Raj Kundra for questioning in money laundering case in connection to 'pornography' case 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation. The case is linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic films.

Kundra has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on December 2, or at another time later in the week if he is unable to attend tomorrow, PTI reported citing sources.

Other individuals connected to the case, including a businessman from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, have also been summoned this week, sources added.

On December 29, the ED conducted raids on Kundra’s Mumbai residence and properties in other Uttar Pradesh cities.

In a statement on November 30, Kundra affirmed his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, which has been unfolding for the past four years.

Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer clarified that the action was not directed at the actress and stated that Kundra was cooperating to help uncover the truth.

The money laundering case, which emerged in May 2022, is based on at least two FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Mumbai Police against Kundra and others. The businessman, along with several others, was arrested but later granted bail.

This is the second money laundering case involving Kundra. Earlier this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 98 crore belonging to Kundra and Shetty in a cryptocurrency-related case. However, the couple secured relief from the Bombay High Court against this attachment order.

In 2021, Kundra told a local court that there was no evidence connecting the ‘Hotshots’ app, allegedly used in the pornographic film racket, to any criminal activity under the law.

The ED alleges that the ‘Hotshots’ app was used by the accused to upload and stream obscene content. Kundra has denied any active involvement in creating the alleged pornographic content, claiming he was falsely implicated. He stated that he was not named in the FIR and was wrongfully dragged into the case.

The police investigation began following complaints from two women, while another woman filed a complaint at the Lonavala police station, about 120 km from Mumbai. Investigators discovered that some small-time actors were lured with promises of roles in web series or short films, only to be asked to perform bold or nude scenes against their will.

Further investigation revealed the existence of several ‘porn-like apps’ operating in cyberspace. The police claimed that Kundra established Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through the London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, acquired the Hotshots app to distribute “objectionable videos” on social media.

WhatsApp chats found on Kundra’s phone reportedly included discussions about Kenrin and its financial transactions, as well as a conversation in which he allegedly talked about selling 119 adult films for $1.2 million.