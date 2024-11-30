'As for the claims of 'associates,' 'pornography' and 'money laundering,' let's just say...': Raj Kundra pens down strong worded note to media

Amid ongoing raids at his residence and workplace as part of a money laundering probe linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content, businessman Raj Kundra took to Instagram to express his frustration. He criticized the media for dragging his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, into the matter, calling it "unacceptable." Kundra also stated that he is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of 'associates,' 'pornography' and 'money laundering,' let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth; in the end, justice will prevail,"he said in an Instagram story late Friday night.

In a "note to the media," Raj Kundra urged them to respect his family's privacy. He stated, "Bringing up my wife's name unnecessarily is inappropriate. Please respect boundaries."

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer clarified that she had "no involvement in any offense" and criticized the media for spreading "misleading" claims about the raid.

Raj Kundra’s statement followed the Enforcement Directorate's raids on 15 locations linked to him, including his Juhu residence. The 49-year-old businessman faces allegations of running a scheme that monetized pornographic content through the "Hotshots" app. The app, once available on Google Play and Apple, was later removed following public and legal scrutiny.

Kundra is accused of overseeing the operations of the "Hotshots" app through his company, Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, before facilitating its sale to UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, which allegedly streamed explicit content.

The app reportedly exploited aspiring actors by coercing them into filming nude or semi-nude scenes under the guise of auditions for web series. Investigators claimed to have uncovered evidence of financial dealings tied to the UK-based firm, along with the sale of 119 pornographic videos for $1.2 million, found on Kundra's phone.