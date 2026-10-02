Eiffel Tower-BAPS controversy: Probe finds message was distorted, no explicit request to exclude women

READ THIS: Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after women staff row during Hindu group's visit; probe ordered

What did the investigation find?

The probe found that the original communication to the Eiffel Tower operator, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), concerned avoiding physical contact between religious figures and women. However, the instruction was gradually expanded as it passed through different levels of management.

As a result, some female employees were asked to temporarily leave their posts while the delegation moved through the tower. One woman working for a cleaning services provider was reportedly asked to wait until her break, while another female employee was replaced in an elevator during the delegation’s descent.

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The investigation concluded that the message had been distorted as it was communicated internally.

“Through word of mouth, the message was distorted,” the investigation found, according to Le Parisien.

The report said the no-contact requirement was eventually interpreted as requiring male employees to be deployed at several positions, with some female workers already at their posts being removed or replaced.

BAPS issues clarification

BAPS France welcomed the findings and reiterated that it had never asked Eiffel Tower authorities to hide, remove or exclude women employees.

“From the outset, BAPS has consistently stated that it never asked for female employees to be hidden, removed or excluded. The investigation establishes this fact: BAPS made no such request for women to be excluded along the visitor route. We hope this clarification will contribute to a better understanding of the circumstances and allow everyone involved to move forward respectfully,” BAPS France said in its statement.

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pic.twitter.com/Jk2G5lZ83E — BAPS Mandir Swaminarayan Hindou de Paris (@BAPSParis) October 1, 2026

BAPS also expressed concern for the employees affected by the incident and said it hoped the findings would help clarify the circumstances surrounding the visit.

ALSO READ: Eiffel Tower operator to step down after female staff excluded from BAPS visit: Report

Eiffel Tower chief to step down

The controversy has also resulted in a leadership change at SETE. Director General Patrick Branco Ruivo is set to leave his position by the end of 2026. SETE said its internal investigation identified operational failures that resulted in female staff being excluded during the visit, calling the situation unacceptable.

Ruivo, however, denied personally ordering the removal or replacement of female employees.

“I wish to reiterate that at no point did I give instructions aimed at removing or replacing women along the route of this delegation,” Ruivo said in a message to employees.