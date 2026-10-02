Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Eiffel Tower-BAPS controversy: Probe finds message was distorted, no explicit request to exclude women

Eiffel Tower-BAPS controversy: Probe finds message was distorted, no explicit request to exclude women

The probe found that the original communication to the Eiffel Tower operator, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), concerned avoiding physical contact between religious figures and women

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 7:05 PM IST
Eiffel Tower-BAPS controversy: Probe finds message was distorted, no explicit request to exclude womenThe investigation concluded that the message had been distorted as it was communicated internally

A Paris investigation into the controversy surrounding a private visit by a BAPS delegation to the Eiffel Tower has found that the organisation did not explicitly request the exclusion of female employees during the visit. The findings come weeks after women staff members were reportedly moved from some positions during the delegation’s visit, triggering protests and a one-day closure of the iconic landmark.

Advertisement

The investigation by the General Inspectorate of the City of Paris found that the controversy resulted from what it described as a “chain of errors in judgement, approval and execution”. According to the findings reported by Le Parisien, there was “no explicit request from the delegation to exclude women throughout the route.”

READ THIS: Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after women staff row during Hindu group's visit; probe ordered

What did the investigation find?

The probe found that the original communication to the Eiffel Tower operator, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), concerned avoiding physical contact between religious figures and women. However, the instruction was gradually expanded as it passed through different levels of management.

As a result, some female employees were asked to temporarily leave their posts while the delegation moved through the tower. One woman working for a cleaning services provider was reportedly asked to wait until her break, while another female employee was replaced in an elevator during the delegation’s descent.

Advertisement

The investigation concluded that the message had been distorted as it was communicated internally.

“Through word of mouth, the message was distorted,” the investigation found, according to Le Parisien.

The report said the no-contact requirement was eventually interpreted as requiring male employees to be deployed at several positions, with some female workers already at their posts being removed or replaced.

BAPS issues clarification

BAPS France welcomed the findings and reiterated that it had never asked Eiffel Tower authorities to hide, remove or exclude women employees.

“From the outset, BAPS has consistently stated that it never asked for female employees to be hidden, removed or excluded. The investigation establishes this fact: BAPS made no such request for women to be excluded along the visitor route. We hope this clarification will contribute to a better understanding of the circumstances and allow everyone involved to move forward respectfully,” BAPS France said in its statement.

Advertisement

BAPS also expressed concern for the employees affected by the incident and said it hoped the findings would help clarify the circumstances surrounding the visit.

ALSO READ: Eiffel Tower operator to step down after female staff excluded from BAPS visit: Report

Eiffel Tower chief to step down

The controversy has also resulted in a leadership change at SETE. Director General Patrick Branco Ruivo is set to leave his position by the end of 2026. SETE said its internal investigation identified operational failures that resulted in female staff being excluded during the visit, calling the situation unacceptable.

Ruivo, however, denied personally ordering the removal or replacement of female employees.

“I wish to reiterate that at no point did I give instructions aimed at removing or replacing women along the route of this delegation,” Ruivo said in a message to employees.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more