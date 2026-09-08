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Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after women staff row during Hindu group's visit; probe ordered

Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after women staff row during Hindu group's visit; probe ordered

Paris authorities and the Eiffel Tower's operator have ordered inquiries into the incident.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:41 AM IST
Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after women staff row during Hindu group's visit; probe orderedThe incident took place during a visit by about 100 people linked to BAPS, who were in France for celebrations tied to the inauguration of a Hindu temple near Paris

The Eiffel Tower was temporarily closed on Monday after employees protested over allegations that female staff were asked to move out of sight during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation on Saturday, delaying the monument's opening. Paris authorities and the Eiffel Tower's operator have ordered inquiries into the incident.

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Women asked to leave workstations

The incident took place during a visit by about 100 people linked to BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, who were in France for celebrations tied to the inauguration of a Hindu temple near Paris, Reuters reported.

Union representatives alleged that female employees were asked to leave their work areas as members of the delegation passed through, and that male employees replaced them.

"As the delegation passed through, women were asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," union representative Diane Davoine told Reuters. "Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.

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Signs at the monument said the opening was delayed "for operational reasons". Davoine said management had apologised to staff.

BAPS says it regrets controversy

BAPS said the visit had been coordinated with Eiffel Tower authorities to minimise disruption and ensure normal access for visitors. In a statement on X, it said it was unaware of any instance in which visitors were denied entry and apologised to anyone who may have felt hurt or inconvenienced. It added that it remained committed to mutual respect and was taking the concerns seriously.

Investigation ordered

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The CGT trade union condemned what it called "workplace instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced and rendered invisible on the basis of their gender". The Eiffel Tower's operator, SETE, said the delegation had requested that the visit be arranged to limit "interactions with women" and admitted that "these conditions should not have been accepted". SETE President Ariel Weil said: "We are going to shed light on what happened, and we will draw the necessary conclusions."

Emmanuel Grégoire said an investigation would be launched quickly. "It is unacceptable that such conditions could be tolerated," he wrote on X. National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet also criticised the incident, saying: "I refuse to accept that women should be told to step aside to meet the demands of foreign visitors."

BAPS inaugurated its first major Hindu temple in France near Paris on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:41 AM IST
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