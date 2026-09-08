Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after women staff row during Hindu group's visit; probe ordered

The incident took place during a visit by about 100 people linked to BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, who were in France for celebrations tied to the inauguration of a Hindu temple near Paris, Reuters reported.

Union representatives alleged that female employees were asked to leave their work areas as members of the delegation passed through, and that male employees replaced them.

"As the delegation passed through, women were asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," union representative Diane Davoine told Reuters. "Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.

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Signs at the monument said the opening was delayed "for operational reasons". Davoine said management had apologised to staff.

BAPS says it regrets controversy

BAPS said the visit had been coordinated with Eiffel Tower authorities to minimise disruption and ensure normal access for visitors. In a statement on X, it said it was unaware of any instance in which visitors were denied entry and apologised to anyone who may have felt hurt or inconvenienced. It added that it remained committed to mutual respect and was taking the concerns seriously.

Nous comprenons les préoccupations exprimées et les prenons très au sérieux.



Compte tenu de la taille de notre délégation, la visite a été organisée en coordination avec les équipes de la tour Eiffel, au début des horaires habituels d’ouverture, afin de limiter autant que… pic.twitter.com/gyiwzmh6Jv — BAPS Mandir Swaminarayan Hindou de Paris (@BAPSParis) September 7, 2026

Investigation ordered

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The CGT trade union condemned what it called "workplace instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced and rendered invisible on the basis of their gender". The Eiffel Tower's operator, SETE, said the delegation had requested that the visit be arranged to limit "interactions with women" and admitted that "these conditions should not have been accepted". SETE President Ariel Weil said: "We are going to shed light on what happened, and we will draw the necessary conclusions."

Emmanuel Grégoire said an investigation would be launched quickly. "It is unacceptable that such conditions could be tolerated," he wrote on X. National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet also criticised the incident, saying: "I refuse to accept that women should be told to step aside to meet the demands of foreign visitors."

Je prends connaissance du mouvement de colère des salarié·es de la tour Eiffel et je veux leur dire que leur mécontentement est légitime.



Il n’est pas acceptable que de telles conditions puissent être tolérées. Ce ne sont ni mes valeurs, ni celles que doit porter la tour Eiffel,… https://t.co/3srttJpxPo — Emmanuel Grégoire (@egregoire) September 7, 2026

BAPS inaugurated its first major Hindu temple in France near Paris on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony.