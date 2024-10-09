'Election Commission said...': Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress double down on EVM manipulation allegations in Haryana polls

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister, raised serious concerns over the recently concluded Haryana elections, claiming discrepancies in the vote-counting process. In a press conference, Hooda alleged that Congress was leading in postal ballots, but the party’s advantage waned once Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) results were tallied. “We have raised the issue with the Election Commission, and they promised us they will look into it,” Hooda said, emphasizing that the issue could potentially affect the integrity of the elections. The Congress delegation had met the EC today in Delhi.

These allegations were made on the same day that the Election Commission reprimanded Congress for questioning the credibility of the EVMs used in Haryana's polls. The Election Commission responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s statements, calling them “undemocratic rejection of the will of the people,” and criticized Congress for undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Election Results: A Victory for BJP

In a fiercely contested election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure a historic third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. Meanwhile, Congress, which had hoped for a strong comeback under Hooda’s leadership, won 37 seats. Other notable results include 3 seats for Independents and 2 for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Despite showing resilience in many rural pockets, Congress fell short of its expectations, and BJP’s ability to retain its stronghold in key urban areas further solidified its dominance.

Hooda, who had led the Congress campaign focusing on local issues like unemployment, agrarian distress, and inflation, now faces introspection within the party. Congress had hoped that anti-incumbency sentiments would work in their favor, but the BJP's deep-rooted political machinery, coupled with its appeal in urban centers, blunted Congress’s momentum.

Allegations Against EVMs: An Ongoing Debate

The crux of Hooda’s complaint lies in the significant lead Congress held in postal ballots, which he claims was drastically reduced once EVMs were counted. Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, echoed these concerns. Ramesh raised specific questions about discrepancies observed between EVMs with high battery levels, which favored BJP, and those with lower battery charges, which leaned toward Congress.

These allegations add fuel to the ongoing debate over EVMs, which Congress has previously challenged in other elections. Pawan Khera emphasized that the Congress would continue to pursue legal and electoral avenues to ensure transparency in the vote-counting process. As the dust settles, the Election Commission’s role will be under the spotlight, with a Congress delegation scheduled to meet the Commission to discuss their concerns.

Election Commission Reprimand: A Blow to Congress

While Hooda and other Congress leaders are scrutinizing the election process, the Election Commission issued a strong rebuke to the party for its comments on EVMs. The Commission stated that such remarks were unprecedented in India’s electoral history and detracted from the credibility of the election process. The Commission stressed that it followed a strict statutory and regulatory framework, which applies uniformly across the country, including in Haryana.

The reprimand reflects the broader challenges Congress faces in the wake of the Haryana elections. The party, which once ruled the state with Hooda at the helm, now finds itself questioning not just the results, but also its own strategy and future. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have both described the results as “unexpected,” signaling that internal assessments are underway to understand what went wrong.

Impact on Haryana’s Political Landscape

Haryana, a state where caste dynamics and regional loyalties shape the political narrative, remains a crucial battleground for both Congress and BJP. The results, combined with Hooda’s allegations, are likely to have long-term implications. Congress’s failure to turn voter discontent into electoral gains may push the party toward deeper internal reforms.

Hooda’s leadership, which was seen as a beacon of hope for Congress’s resurgence in the state, is now under renewed scrutiny. Calls for restructuring the party at both state and national levels are growing louder, and Hooda’s ability to navigate this period will determine his future role within the party.