'Very undemocratic': Election Commission issues strongly worded reprimand for Congress over Haryana poll remarks

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated outside their headquarters in New Delhi following a decisive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections. However, the atmosphere of triumph was soon overshadowed by controversy as Congress leaders rejected the election results.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission responded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statements, describing them as “far from a legitimate part of free speech” and indicative of an “undemocratic rejection of the will of the people.” This reprimand came just a day after Congress raised questions about the integrity of the vote counting process.

As the results rolled in on Tuesday, which showed a clear win for the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted discrepancies he claimed undermined the electoral process. At a press conference, he noted that polling booths equipped with electronic voting machines (EVMs) that maintained a 99% battery charge predominantly saw BJP victories, whereas those with lower charges of 60-70% tended to favor Congress.

Echoing Ramesh’s sentiments, fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed similar concerns about the election's legitimacy. In light of these allegations, the Election Commission formally communicated with Kharge, emphasizing that such sweeping assertions are unprecedented in India's democratic history. The commission pointed out that these statements detract from the legitimacy of the electoral process, which is governed by a comprehensive statutory and regulatory framework applied uniformly across all elections in the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

The Election Commission also acknowledged Kharge's and Rahul Gandhi's characterization of the results as “unexpected” and mentioned that Congress intends to analyze the outcomes further before addressing their concerns with the commission. A meeting with a Congress delegation was scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss these matters, with notable attendees including K.C. Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Congress party's rejection of the results marks a significant moment in Indian politics, as it is the first instance where a major party has openly contested the electoral mandate by alleging manipulation of EVMs. Despite these claims, prominent Congress figures in Haryana acknowledged their defeat. Kumari Selja directed criticism towards the Hooda faction for the party’s loss, while Hooda himself stated he would accept the results, albeit with surprise.

During the press conference, Ramesh emphasized, “The results in Haryana are unexpected and surprising. We cannot accept them as they represent a defeat of democracy and a victory for manipulation.” He further articulated concerns about the discrepancies, asserting, “This verdict contradicts the ground reality and the desire for change among the people of Haryana. We intend to bring these serious questions to the attention of the Election Commission. What transpired today in Haryana is a victory for subversion, undermining the transparent democratic process.”

Khera added that the alleged battery charge disparities “can’t be mere coincidence,” indicating further doubts about the integrity of the election.



