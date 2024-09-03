‘Emergency’ release delayed: Kangana Ranaut hopeful of film hitting the screens in next 10 days

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Emergency’ that has been delayed as it has failed to obtain a certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could likely release within 10 days.

Ranaut is hopeful of the film being released in the “next 10 days”, a source told IndiaToday.in. According to the report, Ranaut, concerned about the delay, wants the film to hit the screens as soon as possible.

“'Emergency' has been postponed. Kangana is hopeful that it meets the release date in the next 10 days. The new date is being locked due to censorship issues and also, the death threats being issued to her. The actor wants the film to release as soon as possible without any further delay,” as per the source.

The film is being objected to by certain members of the Sikh community for their portrayal. Certain representatives have filed petitions against the film and requested for a ban on its screening.

Meanwhile, Ranaut, speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast 'Unplugged’, said that she is determined to release an uncut version of the film. She said that the board cannot find any issue with it.

Ranaut expressed her frustration, saying she made the film with self-respect, which is why the censor board is unable to point out any contention. She said the certification has been delayed and she is determined to release an uncut version, even if it means going to court. Ranaut also mentioned that she cannot show Indira Gandhi died of natural causes at her residence.

The actor had previously stated she was under pressure not to show the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Besides playing the role of the former prime minister, Ranaut is also the director, writer, and co-producer of the film.