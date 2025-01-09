'End INDIA bloc if...': Omar Abdullah demands clarity as AAP and Congress spar in Delhi

As tensions escalate between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for clarity on the future of the INDIA bloc. Abdullah, whose National Conference is part of the opposition alliance, suggested that the alliance should be disbanded if its purpose was limited to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Related Articles

"It is unfortunate that no meeting of the INDIA bloc has taken place. Who will lead? What will be the agenda? How will the alliance move forward? There is no discussion on these issues. There is no clarity on whether we will remain united or not," Abdullah said. He urged the alliance to convene a meeting after the Delhi elections to address its objectives and resolve internal differences.

"If it was only for the Lok Sabha elections, then end the alliance. But, if it is to continue for the Assembly elections as well, then we must work together," he added.

The discord between AAP and Congress, both members of the INDIA bloc, has been evident as they contest the Delhi elections separately. The campaign trail has been marked by acrimonious exchanges, with Congress reportedly labelling AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "deshdrohi" (traitor). This has drawn criticism from other INDIA bloc members.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed disappointment over the infighting, warning that such behavior could erode public trust in the alliance. "Congress and AAP were fighting the Lok Sabha elections together. However, the situation which has formed in the Vidhan Sabha (assembly) elections looks as if they are trying to help the BJP. Our fight should be against the BJP—in Delhi and the country," Raut said.

He further cautioned that the public is watching the tussle. "The level at which the fight between AAP and Congress is going on, the public is watching it. The people will question us regarding our behavior when we go for the Lok Sabha elections the next time," Raut added.

Raut criticised Congress for adopting tactics similar to the BJP by using the "deshdrohi" label against Kejriwal. "Kejriwal, who has served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for 10 years, has been elected by the people. Why do you want to tag him as a 'deshdrohi'?" he asked.

"When the BJP uses such labels against Congress leaders, we stand against them. However, Congress using the same label for their ally (AAP) while campaigning is not right. Fighting the elections against each other is fine, but there should be dignity and patience because we have to come together sooner or later," Raut aded.

Adding to the strain, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav remarked that the INDIA bloc's significance was waning. "INDIA was formed just for the Lok Sabha elections and to stop the victory march of the BJP. It has no significance now. The bickering between the Congress and the AAP is not unexpected," Yadav stated.

The divide within the INDIA bloc has deepened, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav supporting AAP against Congress in Delhi.