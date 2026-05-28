‘Entire system is not wrong’: CEO of firm that handled CBSE OSM says complaints were one-of-a-kind

CBSE OSM portal row: The CEO of Coempt EduTeck that is at the centre of the CBSE’s on-screen marking system (OSM) controversy said that the complaints were one of a kind. VSN Raju said the entire application had run successfully.

“It’s not that the entire system is wrong or that so many issues have come up. That’s absolutely a wrong allegation,” said Raju, adding that the complaints pertained to only one or two cases, as mentioned in a report in The News Minute.

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This comes after students reported problems accessing and scrutinising answer sheets post-results. They complained of blurred scans, missing pages, incorrect sequencing, and answer-sheet mismatches. In at least two confirmed cases the answer sheets of the students were mixed up with others’ answer sheets.

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One of the students was Vedant Shrivastava, who said the answer sheet he was marked against was not his. CBSE had responded to his queries too. “We have identified the location, who had done the scanning, and 100%, we identified that technologically there is no error. We are currently investigating,” said Raju. He added that they were investigating to ensure how that happened so that they could resolve the issues for future.

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Speaking of the ethical hacker who claimed to have hacked the platform to expose multiple security flaws, Raju told the news site that whatever the 19-year-old hacked was a server used for testing and something never used for any client, but only for internal purposes.

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Raju said up to 40,000 faculty members had come online to conduct a dry run evaluation. He said that the company was handling 2 crore answer booklets for a year for over 40 clients.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the board of massive irregularities in the results and questioned the process of awarding contracts. He demanded an independent judicial inquiry and the formation of a Special Investigation Team to look into the matter. On social media, he stated that the CBSE results were affected by irregularities and linked the company Coempt to previous controversies in Telangana. He also alleged that errors in the on-screen marking system played a role in the suicide of 23 students in Telangana.