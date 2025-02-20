'EVERY SINGLE PLACE named after Aurangzeb should be renamed...': Amish Tripathi after watching Chhavva

Author Amish Tripathi on Thursday voiced strong support for renaming all places named after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in honor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Sharing his thoughts after watching Chhaava, a film based on the life of Sambhaji, Tripathi described the experience as deeply moving and historically significant.

"I saw Chhava yesterday. I had read about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, not least because of my deep interest in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his successors; some historians say that this dynasty founded much of the sinews of modern India by reviving our ancient Dharmic ways that had been attacked to near extinction by the 17th century," he wrote on X.

The author said he had read about Sambhaji's torture — "many accounts indicate Aurangzeb did far worse than what was shown in the movie. But seeing it unfold in audio-visual form, with emotions running high, hit very hard."

Tripathi challenged the notion that India's survival was due to peaceful cultural mingling, instead attributing it to the relentless resistance of its ancestors. "Nobody did our ancestors any favours. We didn't survive because of the peaceful mingling of the waters of Ganga-Jamuna and its tehzeeb. We survived because our ancestors fought hard. Unlike many other ancient cultures who surrendered to these same invaders. And what are we worth, if we cannot honour our brave ancestors?" he asked.

Citing The New York Times, he said Aurangzeb was among history's most genocidal rulers, surpassed only by Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin. "I think that EVERY SINGLE PLACE named after the Timurid barbarian Aurangzeb should be renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj."

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, earning ₹164.75 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. It surpassed Skyforce, which made over Rs 140 crore in its first three days.

The film's impact extends beyond the box office. Within days of its release, multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh and Goa, declared it tax-free. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the decision on social media, praising the film for bringing Sambhaji Maharaj’s valor to the screen.

"Chhaava, based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa. The Movie exploring the valor, and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese, is an inspiration for all of us (sic)," Sawant said.